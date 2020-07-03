Reliance Industries announced the launch of JioMeet video conferencing app, which the company said will be available for free to all. The app comes with some excellent features, which includes the ability to host up to a max of 100 users simultaneously. That apart, there are other features such as scheduled meetings, screen sharing and so on.

Reliance said the JioMeet app is compatible with both Android and iOS. That apart, the app can be downloaded and run on Windows based laptops as well. Apart from individuals, the JioMeet app is applicable to companies as well and can be adapted to be used as the default video conferencing app within the company.

The app is available at both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for downloading and installation on Android and iOS devices, respectively. For the desktop version, users can have it from here. To let others join a meeting on JioMeet, all you have to do is share the meeting link with them.

The launch of the JioMeet app is also sure to catch the attention of many given the huge brand appeal that Jio commands. The launch also couldn’t have come as a more opportune moment given that most companies are still following the work-from-home regime, a scenario where video conferencing software is imperative for employees to collaborate and co-operate.

The app, though was first launched in May 2020 but was retracted later, which the company said was due to some issues it was facing. This makes it a relaunch of the application, and hopefully, everything is sorted out this time.

So far so good though unfortunately, the uncanny resemblance the app shares with Zoom is hard to miss. Almost everything with the JioMeet seems to have been taken from Zoom though the company said this to be mere coincidence.