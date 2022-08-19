Top rated TVs to buy in India in 2022

Ads

We’re already in the second half of 2022 and purchasing TVs is still as hard as ever! Ever wondered why? How, even after being as tech savvy as we are, when it comes to investing in a good television, we get all confused? The answer is simple. It is so because there is just so much to pick and choose from. A huge number of brands, all of them offering a plethora of competitive products. It is bound to be confusing for the consumer to understand what offerings exactly match their specific needs. To make that easier for you, we have narrowed down the list to the 5 top-rated TVs on Flipkart that offer not just great picture quality and rich sound but also that future-proof your needs by coming in with the best-in-class Smart TV features, bezel-less display, a wide array of necessary ports and powerful processors to offer you the best-in-class comprehensive experience. Here are our top-rated picks that provide the best bang for your buck.

realme Smart TV X Full HD

The realme smart TV X 43 inches comes with a bezel-less ultra-bright full HD display that enhances the user viewing experience. With bezels as thin as 5.76mm, this television becomes the immersive smart cinema viewing device that your living room needs. It comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine that uses an advanced algorithm to enhance the overall picture quality and improve the color and contrast to deliver stunning visuals. Rated 4.3 on Flipkart, the device has a powerful Mediatek processor with its built-in ARM Cortex A55 CPU. The 1GB+8GB combination gives you a super smooth experience. Inside the realme TV X, are two pairs of symmetrical speakers, each comprising one full-range speaker and one tweeter. The realme Smart TV X supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wifi, which lets users experience the new generation of wireless networks with much higher speeds. The device is available on Flipkart, and realme.com

Oneplus Y1S

The Onplus Y1s TV comes with a 43-inch full HD display, 1920*1080-pixel density and 60 Hz refresh rate. It has been rated 4.3 on Flipkart. Powered by the Android OS, this TV activates Auto Low Latency Mode. The audio setup comprises two speakers, each with a 20-watt output. Talking about the connectivity, it has 2 HDMI Ports and 2 USB Ports, along with 1 Headphone Port and Ethernet. You can access up to 17 different content providers in one place and keep up with hit channels and on-demand content thanks to this TV’s user-friendly Oxygen Play 2.0 smart hub. It has a gamma engine which maximizes the picture quality to the fullest. Offering native support and a Google Assistant-enabled voice remote control, this TV lets you effortlessly access Google Play, Chromecast, and other convenient features and your favorite content. The device is available on official websites of one plus, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi 4A

The Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition has a 43-inch complete-HD (1920×1080-pixel) LED screen with a refresh rate of as much as 60Hz and a claimed viewing angle of as much as 178 degrees. There are two bottom-firing field audio systems, each outputting a complete 20W of sound. There’s 1 GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 are supported on the TV. The device holds a rating of 4.3 on Flipkart. When it involves connectivity, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is top. The TV has three HDMI ports (one supports ARC), two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, 3.5mm audio out, a SPDIF socket, an antenna socket, and composite AV in socket to be used with an adapter. Xiaomi Mi 4A can be purchased at the official website of Mi, Amazon, Croma, and Flipkart.

TCL 43S 5200

This 43-inch smart TV supports a resolution of Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels), has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and has an aspect ratio of 16: 9. With a Flipkart rating of 4.6, the TV features a stereo speaker setup with a rated total output of 20 W. It supports audio formats like MP3 and WMA. The port availability includes 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x RF Input port, 1 Ethernet port, 1 x VGA Input port, and 1 digital audio output port. Wireless connectivity involves Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users also get a remote controller that supports Internet access. As part of its smart features, the 43S5200 43-inch LED Full HD TV gets access to OTT apps like Yes, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hot star, and YouTube. The TV relies on other smart features like Android. TCL 43S is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Croma.

Nokia FHD 43

The Nokia FHD TV comes with a full HD display and a 43-inch display size. The pixel resolution is 1920*1080 and has a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The device holds a rating of 4.1 on Flipkart website. The TV is powered by a 270-Nit display with local contrast control that allows you to enjoy an accentuated viewing experience. The device supports 7 types of picture modes, and the refresh rate is 60 Hz. Supported by the Android 11 operating system, it features dual-band Wi-fi (5 GHz and 2.4 GHz) connectivity to ensure fast streaming of content. Talking about the audio department, it comprises two box speakers of 24W and Dolby sound technology. It runs on a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM. The TV is available for sale on flipkart.