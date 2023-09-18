Top 5 Honor 90 alternatives to consider: OnePlus Nord 3, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, POCO F5 and more!

Looking to buy Honor 90 5G? Wait! We have compiled a list of better spec'd VFM alternate options for you in the same budget segment that you can consider over Honor 90.

Honor has marked its return to the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the Honor 90 5G. This smartphone is positioned as a lifestyle-oriented device, highlighting its quad-curved display, a 200MP AI camera, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset but the high-pricing of the device has made it undesirable for many!

The Honor 90 5G offers a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls, while the rear camera setup comprises a remarkable 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1. Powering the smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, but no charger is being provided in the box.

The Honor 90 5G, being a phone of this price segment, features a mono speaker, plastic frame and back, UFS 2.0 storage type, older LPDDR4X RAM type, and no charging brick in the box. Also, the phone is Made-In-China and just being imported in India and sold by HTECH, which has no control over the product quality and specifications.

The handset is available in two options with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at INR 37,999, or 12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at INR 39,999. And that’s why you all need to know about the real VFM alternatives of this smartphone where competition is offering a lot more in this price segment or for even less.

Here are the top 5 alternatives to the Honor 90 from leading smartphone brands.

OnePlus Nord 3

Display: 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 9000

Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Main camera: 50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front camera: 16MP

16MP OS: Android 13 with OxygenOS 13

Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 Battery: 5,000mAh, 80W fast charging

5,000mAh, 80W fast charging Price: 8GB+12GB: INR 33,999; 16GB+256GB: INR 37,999

The OnePlus Nord 3 boasts a stellar display that’s a treat for the eyes, complemented by good cameras that capture life’s moments in sharp detail. The smooth performance and impressive battery life make it a reliable companion for most buyers. However, the absence of a microSD card slot may limit storage options, while the design may polarise some.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Main camera: 50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front camera: 16MP

16MP OS: Android 13 with FuntouchOS 13

Android 13 with FuntouchOS 13 Battery: 5,000mAh, 100W fast charging

5,000mAh, 100W fast charging Price: 8GB+12GB: INR 34,999; 12GB+256GB: INR 37,999

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro‘s good performance, refreshing color options, and sleek design make it a compelling choice. With its all-day battery life and fast charging support, it keeps you connected all day. However, the ultra-wide and macro cameras disappoint with their low quality. FuntouchOS, though efficient, suffers from pre-installed bloatware, a drawback to an otherwise great device.

POCO F5

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Main camera: 64MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

64MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front camera: 16MP

16MP OS: Android 13 with MIUI for POCO

Android 13 with MIUI for POCO Battery: 5,000mAh, 67W wired charging

5,000mAh, 67W wired charging Price: 8GB+256GB: INR 29,999; 12GB+256GB: INR 32,999

The POCO F5 packs an excellent display and top-notch performance, delivering a premium user experience. Its impressive battery life and capable stereo speakers add to its allure. However, the downside lies in the pre-installed bloatware and the absence of a microSD card slot, which limits its full potential.

Vivo V27 5G

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7200

Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Main camera: 50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front camera: 50MP (4K/60FPS video)

50MP (4K/60FPS video) OS: Android 13 with FuntouchOS 13

Android 13 with FuntouchOS 13 Battery: 4,600mAh, 66W wired charging

4,600mAh, 66W wired charging Price: 8GB+128GB: INR 32,999; 12GB+256GB: INR 36,999

The Vivo V27‘s gorgeous design and vibrant AMOLED display catch the eye, while its capable selfie camera adds to its appeal. However, the absence of stereo speakers leaves room for improvement, and the pre-installed bloatware can be a frustrating drawback to an otherwise sleek and promising device.

Nothing Phone (1)

Display: 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.55-inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Main camera: 50MP with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide

50MP with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide Front camera: 16MP

16MP OS: Android 13 with Nothing OS

Android 13 with Nothing OS Battery: 4,700mAh, 33W wired charging

4,700mAh, 33W wired charging Price: 8GB+128GB: INR 28,999; 8GB+256GB: INR 29,999; 12GB+256GB: INR 35,999

The Nothing Phone (1) stands out with its gorgeous design and remarkable battery life, ensuring it lasts through long days. Its good performance adds to its charm. However, the absence of a microSD card slot and the average display quality are minor trade-offs in an otherwise appealing package.

That concludes our list of top Honor 90 alternatives. Do you have any other devices in mind that should be included? Feel free to share your suggestions through our social channels.