Nothing Phone 1 Long Term Review – It still feels new!

I have been using the Nothing Phone (1) for the past 6 months and I must say, it has been an impressive experience. The phone’s standout feature is its design, which is both minimalist and eye-catching. The LED lights on the back of the device add a unique touch to the overall design. What impresses me the most about the design, however, is the attention to detail that has gone into it. The device is comfortable to hold and the buttons are well placed, making it easy to use.

In terms of performance, the Nothing Phone (1) has not disappointed me. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that provides enough power for everyday use. The device is fast and responsive, with no noticeable lag. The phone’s battery life is also decent, which is a significant plus point in today’s world where we are constantly using our devices.

The camera on the Nothing Phone (1) is where it falls short. While it is not on par with the cameras on the latest flagships, it still manages to take decent photos in good lighting conditions. The device does come with a dedicated night mode that helps improve low-light photography, which is a useful feature.

The Nothing Phone (1) is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a stylish and reliable smartphone. Although it may not have all the bells and whistles of some of the more expensive phones on the market, it still offers a great user experience at an affordable price point. The design is a standout feature that is both functional and stylish. Performance-wise, the device is fast and responsive, with a decent battery life. While the camera may not be the best, it is still capable of taking decent photos. If you are looking for a phone that offers great value for money, the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely worth considering.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+

Box Contents

The Nothing Phone (1)

A pre-applied removable screen protector

A USB-C cable

SIM Tray ejector

Paperwork, including safety information and a warranty card

Design

The Nothing Phone (1) is a new entrant in the smartphone market and is making waves due to its unique design. Unlike any other smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) has a transparent back that reveals its internal components lit up by Glyph LED lights. The phone comes in black or white, is 8.3mm thick, and weighs 193 grams, making it easy to use with one hand and comfortable to hold for extended periods. The metal body of the phone looks sleek but may not be very comfortable to hold for long periods. The phone’s 193-gram weight is just right, making it easy to carry around. A transparent case for the Nothing Phone (1) reduces the way the phone digs into your palm and is a must-buy if you get the phone.

The transparent back of the Nothing Phone (1) is an eye-catcher, with all the phone’s internal components covered up, leaving the wireless charging coil as the only visible part. This gives the phone a cool, sci-fi look. The phone’s design is truly unique, and it is well-made, which is impressive for a debut phone from a modestly-sized startup. The design of the Nothing Phone (1) is instantly recognizable and bodes well for the company’s future in design.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a fun, special, and cool smartphone that is making waves in the market due to its unique design. The phone’s transparent back, lit up by Glyph LED lights, is a standout feature and is immediately recognizable. The phone’s design vision is clear and bodes well for the company’s future in design. Whether you like or dislike the look, it’s a phone that is definitely worth checking out.

Display

The Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range Android smartphone that boasts a 6.55in screen, which is average in size compared to other Android phones in the market. Its display quality is a little above average, thanks to the 120Hz OLED technology that delivers bright, punchy, and attractive colors with HDR10+ support. The refresh rate of 120Hz adds smoothness to animations, but it only jumps to full speed when needed. Users can also lock it to 60Hz to conserve battery life.

The black bezel around the edges of the phone is slightly thicker than current trends, but Nothing has made it symmetrical with equal width on all sides, adding to its overall design. This attention to detail speaks to the company’s obsession with design.

However, the author has faced a persistent technical issue with the screen. At random intervals, the phone cuts out blue light, causing sudden shifts in the white balance of the screen and alternating between the two every few minutes. The author has reached out to Nothing, but the company claims it is not aware of this problem elsewhere, suggesting that it may be a fault specific to this particular unit. This can be seen in the author’s photos, which were taken while the phone was displaying an orange hue, making the display look washed out and flat.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a well-designed smartphone with an average-sized screen and above-average display quality, but it may have some technical issues with its screen.

Software and Performance

Gamers will also be pleased with the device’s performance, as demonstrated by its smooth running of Apex Legends Mobile at standard settings. Even when the frame rate and graphics settings were maximized, the device still managed to handle the game with occasional frame drops.

The user interface of the Nothing Phone (1) is clean and highly customizable. The brand has done an excellent job of providing a traditional OnePlus vibe. With no bloatware, users can enjoy a clutter-free experience. The UI also allows for customization such as changing the grid size of the launcher and using third-party icon packs. The only drawback is the complicated access to the WiFi menu, as the WiFi toggle opens the menu instead of just turning the WiFi on and off.

The company is offering three years of OS updates and four years of security updates with the Nothing Phone (1), ensuring that the device’s performance will remain top-notch for a long time. Overall, the Nothing Phone (1) is a great option for those looking for a smooth and customizable smartphone experience.

Battery

The Nothing Phone (1) is the latest addition to the smartphone market, and it comes with a 4500mAh battery, which is an average feature. However, it is not well optimized as the battery life is below average and lasts for about a day. This issue might worsen over time, and users have reported running out of battery early. The display is the main culprit for consuming power, but the Glyph lights don’t seem to impact the battery life significantly.

The phone supports fast charging with a 33W capacity, which can restore 67% of the battery in 30 minutes. This charging speed is faster than what you get from Samsung, Apple, or Google but is slower compared to phones from Xiaomi or OnePlus. Unfortunately, Nothing has followed the trend of shipping the phone without a charger, which can be an inconvenience for those who do not own a USB-C charger.

However, the Nothing Phone (1) stands out with its wireless charging feature, which is only available in the iPhone SE at a comparable price. This makes the Nothing Phone (1) the most affordable option for Android users who prefer wireless charging.

The Nothing Phone (1) has a battery life that is below average and its fast charging capacity is slow compared to other smartphones in its price range. The lack of a charger might also be a frustration, but the wireless charging feature is a standout feature that makes the Nothing Phone (1) a good choice for Android users who prefer wireless charging.

Camera

If you have a passion for photography, you might be curious about the camera system of the Nothing Phone (1). Let’s take a closer look at its camera interface and capabilities. The Nothing Phone 1 boasts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra wide-angle shooter. Additionally, Nothing has developed its own camera app which is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

The rear camera setup is capable of producing images that are comparable in quality to other smartphones in its class. It performs well in low-light settings with minimal noise and even offers a dedicated Macro mode for close-up shots. On the front, the device features a 16MP primary sensor that captures decent selfies in various lighting conditions. The portrait mode feature improves the quality of selfies significantly.

The camera samples demonstrate that the primary shooter produces photos with decent color composition, although slightly inclined towards warmer tones. Similarly, low-light shots show minimal noise and the ultra wide-angle snapper manages to deliver decent results with slight noise.

The front-facing camera delivers selfies with clear details and decently conveyed skin tones in different lighting conditions. Overall, the Nothing Phone (1) performs well in the camera department, making it a good choice for photography enthusiasts.

With the Nothing Phone (1), you can capture videos at a maximum resolution of 4K and 30 fps. The camera performance is impressive in both 4K and 1080p, as the color science is more neutral than saturated. However, when it comes to video recording, the iPhone SE 3rd Gen still reigns supreme with its 12MP camera, despite being an older model.

Nothing Phone 1 Price

The Nothing Phone (1) is an impressive device that has improved in terms of software and performance. The reduced price of the phone on Flipkart at Rs. 27,499, Rs. 29,499 and Rs. 33,499 for different storage and RAM options makes it a better value for money than when it was first launched. The phone offers impressive features and specs, such as the Glyph interface and praiseworthy camera capabilities. However, the fact that it does not come with a charger or case may be a downside for some.

Despite being a first-time release from the brand, the Phone (1) has overcome many of the bugs and issues that were present initially. The device is a great option for anyone looking for a phone under Rs 30,000, especially if you’re interested in exploring new features and functionality. On the other hand, if you’re someone who prioritizes performance over everything else, the Phone (1) may not be the best fit for you.

The Nothing Phone (1) offers a good value for money with its improved software and performance, impressive features and specs, and a reduced price. However, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons before making a final decision, and think thoroughly before investing a considerable amount of money into the device.

Verdict

In conclusion, the Nothing Phone (1) is a great option for those who are looking for a smartphone with unique features and a good camera. The Glyph interface is definitely one of the standout features of the phone and is sure to impress tech enthusiasts. However, if you’re looking for a performance-focused device that won’t break the bank, this phone might not be the best choice.

In terms of value for money, at the time of the launch, Nothing Phone (1) was considered a bit overpriced, especially given the fact that the charger is sold separately. Keep in mind that this is the first smartphone from the brand, and there were reports of design flaws and other issues but company fixed those QC issues as soon as they were identified. But still, if you’re thinking of investing in this device, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons carefully.

