Top 5 budget smartphones that stand apart with their designs

With the ongoing festivities all around us, this is perhaps the best possible time for all of us to go all fashionable. Gone are the days when the flashiest designs could only be found in the costliest of phones. With the the-mid range smartphone market being the most popular in India, consumers are constantly looking for options that not only fit their budget but also give them elegant looks and design, and rightfully so. With that said, here we are to help you choose the best smartphones with stand-out designs that are bound to turn heads.

Here are our Top picks:

realme C30s:

The recently launched, realme C30s is a great choice when it comes to having sophisticated design on a pocket-friendly budget. Carrying the legacy of the trendy realme C30, this phone comes with a ridged texture that does not just look stylish but also offers practicality, in terms of great ergonomics. A phone with a design that screams youth, the realme C30s packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging speed and is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A SoC. Fast Side Fingerprint sensors are nicely carved in layers of micro level to achieve quadruple grip stability of the anti-slip effect. It comes with a water-drop notch display, 8.5mm ultra-slim micro-texture anti-slip design, and 186 g ultra-lightweight making the phone not only easier to hold but also look cool and stylish. realme C30s is available in two color variants- Stripe Blue and Stripe Black and comes in two storage variants- 2GB+ 32GB priced at Rs 7,499 and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 8,999. It is available on their official website realme.com and Flipkart .

Poco C3:

Poco C3 has a stylish unibody design with a familiar two-tone gradient design. It comes with 5000-mAh, giving up to 586 hours of standby time, 37 hours of VoLTE calling, and 95 hours of music playback. The stunning 6.53 HD+ display makes your favorite movies a treat to watch. It has Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The sea of plastic shells and the camera hump gives an expensive phone vibe to C3. The Poco C3 is available in 3 color variant Matte Black, Artic Blue, and Lime Green, and comes in two storage variants 3GB+ 32GB, priced at Rs 9,999, and 4GB+64GB, priced at 10, 999. It is available at Flipkart.

Redmi 9 Activ

Redmi 9 Activ comes with an elegant & anti-slip unique grip design that gives it sleek and bold synonyms to the festival looks. It has a 5000-mAh high capacity battery and enhanced battery life span ensuring a 25% increased charge cycles. P2i protects it, the smartphone comes with a splash-proof design to avoid damage from water spills. The high-performance Helio G35 comes with HyperEngine Game Technology for smooth gameplay. The octa-core processor clocks up to 2.3GHz. Redmi 9 Activ is available in three variants Metallic Purple, Carbon Black, and Coral Green, and comes in two storage variants 4GB+64GB for Rs 8,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 10,499. It is available on their official website mi.com

realme C33

realme C33 the one of the latest editions to the realme C-series phones, that continues on the legacy of stylish, slim, and light phones that offer flair as well as comfort. A fusion of technology and design, the phone comes coated with a shimmering and brightening sand composite to mimic a flowing water texture making it look no less than any premium smartphone. The realme C33 packs a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor. The dynamic beams of the light resemble water flowing in the sun, giving a cool holiday, seaside vibe. realme C33 is available in three color variants Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea, and comes in two storage variants 3G+32GB priced at Rs 8,999, and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999. It is available on their official website realme.com and Flipkart

Moto G31

The Moto G31 is another stylish option for the budget smartphone user that comes with a chique design. The smartphone combines multiple aspects of daily usage from entertainment to photography and comes with a rounded casing and a triple camera setup on its rear, while the front boasts a 6.4-inch Max Vision display and a teardrop camera. The rear camera on the G31 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, and the front camera comes with a 13 MP camera. The G31 also packs a 5,000mAh battery that will sustain even heavy users for over a day. The Moto G31 is available in two colors Meteorite Grey and Baby Blue. It comes in two variants: the 4+64GB variant priced at INR 10, 499 and the 6+128GB variant at INR 11,999. It is available on their official website and Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime is a stylish-looking phone that comes with a stunning look. It features a sleek and glossy design with a quad-camera setup, while the front dawns a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. The dazzling smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chip and the MediTek HyperEngine 2.0 for its Game Turbo Mode. The Redmi 10 Prime houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and up to 9W Reverse Charging. The legacy of our famous EVOL Design continues in Redmi 10 Prime as well flaunting three gorgeous colors: the Beautiful Bifrost Blue, the Phenomenal Phantom Black and the Appealing Astral White; it comes in two storage variants, 4+64GB at INR 9,999 and 6+128GB at INR 13,499. It is available on their official website, Flipkart and Amazon.