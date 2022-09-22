Best 5 camera-centric smartphones under INR 10K

The budget smartphone market has been booming with launches over the past few weeks, as the festive season is right around the corner. Users are on the lookout for a value-for-money device that combines optimized software, clear camera quality, multitasking capabilities, and more.

Today, every smartphone user is an amateur photographer in their own right, trying to find the best angles and lighting, all for the perfect shot to post online or to cherish memories with friends and family. This hobby deserves the right smartphone at a great budget, so, we’re here to help list the best camera-centric smartphones under Rs. 10,000, that cover all your photography needs.

Here are our Top 5 picks:

realme C33- INR 8,999

The recently launched realme C33 is our top pick for a great camera performance on a budget. It boasts a powerful 50MP AI primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. realme has put extra emphasis on upgrading the camera software to provide vivid details and accurate colors. The C33 handles extra bright or low light conditions with finesse to deliver a sharp and punchy image. The C33 comes with a unique Boundless Sea design, inspired by the cool holiday vibe which is cased in a slim and light design. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 Processor and includes a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.5’’ display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The realme C33 is available in three exciting colors – Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea and comes in two storage variants, 3+32 GB priced at INR 8,999 and 4+64 GB priced at INR 9,999. It is available on their official website realme.com and Flipkart

Redmi 10A– INR 8,499

The Redmi 10A is another great option for the photographer in you. It flaunts a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The handset is great at capturing pictures with clear details and delivering accurate colour production with its optimized software. The Redmi 10A is complimented by a smudge-free textured back design, for a comfortable grip that can be carried with style. The handset is powered by a Helio G25 Octa-core processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, MIUI 12.5 and a 6.53’’ IPS display. The Redmi 10A is available in three colours – Sea Blue, Slate Grey and Charcoal Black and comes in two storage variants, 3+32GB for INR 8,499 and 4+64GB for INR 9,499. It is available at their official website mi.com and Amazon

Lava Blaze- INR 8,699

The Lava Blaze is a feature-packed handset that comes with a 13MP triple AI primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera that showcases a well-designed user experience with 8 varied shooting modes that include night mode, beauty, portrait, and macro modes. The camera setup provides you with adequate options to explore your inner artist. The Lava Blaze flaunts a premium glass back and cutting-edge design that is bound to make a statement. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5’’ HD+ IPS display. The Lava Blaze is available in four colors – Glass Black, Glass Green, Glass Red, and Glass Blue with 3+3*GB RAM (*Virtual RAM) and 64GB ROM for Rs. 8,699. It is available at their official website Lava mobiles.com and Flipkart

Infinix Note 12 -INR 9999

Infinix Note 12 comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 080×2400 pixels (FHD+). Infinix Note 12 rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a QVGA camera. The camera setup has autofocus and a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging. Infinix Note 12 launched in Aprill 2022 is available in two colors Force Black and Jewel with 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128 GB. It is available on Flipkart

Moto E40- INR 9,499

The Moto E40 aims to elevate your creativity with lesser lag and brilliant results with its 48MP triple camera setup for a primary shooter and an 8MP selfie camera. The camera on the Moto E40 captures sharp, bright, detailed, and professional looking images in any light condition. The smartphone showcases a carbon fiber design on the back for a sleek look and good grip. Powered by a custom Unisoc T700 octa-core processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.6’’ Max Vision HD+ display and a 90 Hz refresh rate, The E40 provides a faster performance and long battery life for a great user experience. The Moto E40 comes in two colours – Carbon Grey and Pink Clay and are available in a 4+64GB variant for Rs. 9,499. It is available on official website motorola.in and Flipkart