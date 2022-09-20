Check out these deals on smartphones that are already live now on Amazon India

Are you looking for a best-in-class smartphone that also comes with top notch features? Your wait is over as Amazon India’s much-awaited and anticipated annual festive shopping event – Great Indian Festival is back from September 23, 2022 with Prime members getting early access! Bringing together a host of pre-sale deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones where customers can avail up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, and much more. But you dont have to wait till September 23 to buy your favorite smartphone. Check out deals that are already live on the Amazon.in:

Here are some of the popular smartphone products available on Amazon.in with deals and offers from sellers during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. It comes with Android 11.0 operating system and dual SIM. You can buy this for INR. 29,999.

Redmi 9 Activ: Redmi 9 Activ comes with Octa-core Helio G35 and upto 2.3GHz clock speed. It has 13+2 MP Dual Rear camera with AI portrait and 5 MP front camera. It has (6.53-inch) HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. You can get this for INR. 8,099.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G: Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G comes with 16.94cm(6.67) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has Superior performance with Snapdragon 695 5G processor. With 7 5G bands making the device future-ready. You can avail this for INR. 19,999.

Tecno Spark 9: Tecno Spark 9 comes with 11GB RAM with memory fusion along with 128GB ROM. Tecno Spark 9 has new and upgraded Android 12 that enhances your experience while making it safer and more effortless. It ensures that you take the best shot with its 13MP AI Dual rear camera with PDAF and F1.85 aperture that allows you to capture visually compelling pictures each time. It is available for INR 9,499.

realme Narzo 50A: realme Narzo 50A comes with 6.5" Mini-drop Fullscreen which supports an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, making it more immersive for movies and gaming. It also comes with Helio G85 Gaming Processor which is built to last high intensity gaming and multi-tasking, 6000mAh Mega Battery, 18W Quick Charge, 50MP AI Triple Camera, 8MP AI Selfie Camera, Instant Fingerprint Sensor. It is available for INR 9,999.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has segments brightest AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778 processor to provide fast and efficient gaming experience, 1300 nits peak brightness, 4700 mAh battery, 66W Flash charge, 64 MP main camera. It comes with Liquid Cooling system which intelligently senses the heat source and adapt the optimal cooling solution, thereby effectively cool down the phone and reduce the CPU temperature. It is available for INR 21,999.

In the lead up to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has launched ‘Kickstarter’ deals where customers can avail festive offers from across categories across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen Appliances, TVs, Groceries, and more. The Kickstarter Deals will be live till September 25th. During this period, smartphone buyers can also enjoy the ‘Advantage – Just for Prime’ program which will allow them to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank & Bajaj Finserv Bank Cards as well as 6 months screen replacement through Acko. Customers can also save upto INR 20,000 on the screen replacement cost , with 6 months of free screen replacement. More details about can be found here.

As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has introduced the Diamonds festive rewards program. While “Bonus Diamonds” have been credited to customers basis their past shopping on Amazon.in, they can continue to earn “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay. Prime customers can earn twice the Diamonds compared to non-Prime customers for every purchase. During Kickstarter Deals phase, Prime customers also earn additional 500 Diamonds on eligible orders. These “Diamonds” can be redeemed for exciting cashbacks on shopping during the Great Indian Festival 2022, or to unlock games with a chance to win exciting sweepstakes. There are also several Amazon Pay partner offers that can be redeemed with Diamonds. Customers can visit the “Diamonds page” on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, learn how to earn more Diamonds, and be sale ready for to redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers!”