Titan celebrates the love for music with the launch of ‘Titan Quartet’

Titan, India’s most loved watchmaker launches ‘Titan Quartet’, a special range of exquisitely crafted watches that draws inspiration from a host of musical instruments and brings alive a timeless symphony with its quartz / mechanical movement.

Designed with a signature crown and back cover, the watches are available in four designs and take inspiration from elements of Piano, Brass trumpet, Gran Cassa and Guitar. With the Titan tune inscribed beautifully on its back cover, the collection introduces a new plating colour – anthracite brown along with a full ceramic watch, and a combination of leather and metal straps. The highlight of Titan Quartet is a timepiece which has a dial crafted beautifully, taking inspiration from the guitar strings, and powered by an in-house automatic calibre with 36 hours of power reserve that makes it a distinctive marvel.