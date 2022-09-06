Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India

Ads

realme, world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand expanded its AIoT products portfolio with the launch of two new devices,realme Watch 3 Pro and realme Buds Air 3S today. The newly launched devices are a part of realme’s TechLife Ecosystem, and will help in expanding realme’s AIoT product portfolio through which the company aims to provide a smart connected ecosystem to its users.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “ realme is known for its varied and innovative product range for every lifestyle from smartphones to AIoT offerings. Owing to the increasing demand of the connected ecosystem, the addition of Watch 3 Pro and realme Buds Air 3S will let users do and explore more. Moreover, the advanced technology in Watch 3 Pro and realme Buds Air 3S will certainly give them a chance to explore more and deep delve into a connected world. Our AIoT products have been well received and valued by our users. Going forward, we will continue to work towards the needs and demands of our consumers and keep introducing new products in the following months to broaden our existing offerings.”

realme Buds Air 3S has trendy and comfortable design inspired by a music box and the buds are made with skin friendly silicone material. It features an innovative short earbud design for a compact appearance and silicon ear wing tip gives a snug fit. With 11mm Triple Titanium Bass Drive and compatibility for Dolby Atmos, it delivers the best deep sound quality possible and enables customers to enjoy premium stereo surround sound. Stylish realme Buds Air 3S are equipped with new generation Bluetooth 5.3 technology offering improved communication efficiency and super low latency of 69ms ensuring users do not face any issue while playing their favorite video games.It also has a strong noise reduction system that is assisted by the 4-Mic AI ENC noise canceling algorithm. Besides this, the power packed buds comes with 30 hours playback time with a large battery capacity of 43mAh for a single earbud and supports 10 minutes fast charging lasting up to 5hours in a normal mode. Additionally, the new Buds Air 3S are equipped with smart features such as Dual device connectivity which lets you choose the device as per the requirement and Open up auto connection let the device connect automatically as soon as the user opens the charging case & google fast pairs helps setting the connection when pairing for the first time. The realme Buds Air 3S will be available in two colors – Bass Black and Bass White – and will be available on 14 September, 2022, from 12 PM on realme.com, Amazon and mainstream outlets.

realme Watch 3 Pro comes with a promising 1.78″ AMOLED HD curved display with thinner body and narrower bezels for a larger view. It has the segment’s first multi-system standalone GPS and Cywee’s professional GPS positioning algorithm to record the accurate body movements and lasts up to 20+ hours under continuous GPS use. Fashionable Watch 3 Pro comes with high performing Bluetooth calling capability as well as a built-in smart power amplifier which delivers clearer and crisper sound quality. It supports magnetic charging with 345mAh battery capacity and can deliver 10 days battery life. It includes an extensive collection of over 100 Stylish Watch Faces. Additionally, it has 110+ Sports Modes for the athlete in you and is IP68 water resistant. Users can also count on the realme Watch 3 Pro for accurate health monitoring such as SpO2, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality.

realme Watch 3 Pro will be available in two colors- Black and Grey. The realme Watch 3 Pro, priced at INR 4999, will be on sale on realme.com, Flipkart and mainstream channels on 9 September , 12 noon.

Price and sale details for realme Buds Air 3S and realme Watch 3 Pro

Product Color Price Sale date and time Offer Offer price realme Buds Air 3S Black and White INR 2499 14 September @ 12 noon on realme.com, Amazon and Mainline channels NA INR 2499 realme Watch 3 Pro Black and Grey INR 4999 9 September @ 12 noon on realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels Flat INR 500 off on realme.com and Flipkart INR 4499

Key highlights: realme Buds Air 3S

Trendsetting and Comfortable Design

The Music Box Design is a new design language introduced by realme for the Buds Air 3S that subverts the past. The new design is inspired by a music box, with a black and white colour palette which is simple and sleek. The transparent top charging case cover is combined with the curved design all around. The light and translucent effect, providing the entire product a contemporary and airy impression. The earbuds also have an unique short stem design for a more compact look, as well as silicone ear wing tips for a more comfortable fit. The rear of the earbud stems are composed of NCVM and vacuum plated to produce ceramic texture (black) / metallic texture (white), providing the earbuds a more youthful and appealing appearance.

The Best Deep Sound

The amazing 11mm Triple Titanium Bass Drive used in the realme Buds Air 3S is a solid metal that offers great fidelity to music, with superior resolution in the high frequencies, letting listeners to experience a higher degree of musical reproduction. It supports Dolby Atmos for high-quality stereo surround sound. Users can also customize the sound effects according to the area and usage circumstances. The realme Buds Air 3S features newly created customizable EQ tuning and pre-programmed with four sound modes, as well as custom tuning. You can change the EQ to match your requirement with this. Furthermore, it supports AAC high-quality audio for a more immersive listening experience.

Bluetooth 5.3 – The Best Connection Experience in the Segment

Bluetooth 5.3 enhances communication efficiency and wireless coexistence by optimizing periodic broadcasts, connection updates, and channel hierarchy in low-power Bluetooth.

Large-battery capacity

With a 43mAh battery, the realme Buds Air 3S can provide up to 30 hours of continuous playback, meeting the needs of our mobile consumers. The TWS is powered by a rapid charge, requires only one hour to charge to 100% and can play music for 5 hours in standard mode on a 10-minute charge.

Smart connections feature

realme Buds Air 3S can be linked to two devices at the same time, for example, if you are listening to audio on your PC, the Buds Air 3S will instantly switch to the phone if you are getting a call on your phone . Besides this, It can connect to your phone immediately as soon as you open the charging case, and it includes intelligent touch controls.

69ms Super Low Latency

With Smart-delay triple-channel technology, you can achieve ultra-low latency of 69ms in full-link mode, synchronizing audio and video for a smoother gaming experience



4-Mic AI ENC Call Noise Reduction

The 4 microphones comprise a robust noise reduction system which is assisted by the AI ENC noise canceling algorithm, which intelligently eliminates background noise during a call, allowing the other person to hear more clearly and have a more interesting discussion.

Durable and High-quality

realme Buds Air 3S has an IPX5 water resistant rating to protect against splashes, rain, and sweat during the everyday hustle



Key highlights: realme Watch 3 Pro

Display

The realme Watch 3 Pro features a retina-grade 1.78″ AMOLED HD curved display with thinner bezels providing a larger view and a quicker reaction time than before for a smoother experience. It has a refresh rate of 50-60fps, a screen brightness of 500 nits (typ.), a screen-to-body ratio of 68.7%, and a PPI of 325.

Design

To achieve a stylish appearance, the realme Watch 3 Pro has a mirror-like watch case and a curved bottom shell. The watch straps are constructed of soft, skin-friendly silicone, and the bottom shell is made of PC with a frosted matte finish. The band weighs only 14g making the watch comfortable to wear for extended periods when exercising or participating in other outdoor activities.

First Multi-system Standalone GPS

It is the segment’s first Multi-system Standalone GPS which reliably records your movements and lasts up to 20+ hours under continuous GPS operation. The 5 GNSS Systems assist users in swiftly locating locations with shorter and faster successful positioning times.

Bluetooth Calling

With its built-in Smart Power Amplifier, the realme Watch 3 Pro features a convenient Bluetooth calling function that allows you to stay connected with people while on the go. Furthermore, it aids in the continual monitoring of background noise during the call.

Health monitoring

An innovative sensor monitors your heart rate continuously, assisting you in understanding your heart’s health and alerting you to any irregularities. The watch also keeps you informed about your health with a variety of health tracking functions such as SpO2 Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Sleep Quality Tracking, Female Health Monitoring, and Water Drinking Reminders.

Fitness Tracking: the realme Watch 3 Pro has 110+ sports modes such as outdoor running, boxing, rowing machine, Golf, Strength Training, Elliptical, Outdoor Cycle, Yoga, and more. The smartwatch also allows you to track your training stats using the realme app so that you’re always up to date