This Diwali, Light up your home in Oomph and style with GLAMTUBES Range

Havells India Limited, (FMEG), and a leader in Lighting solutions introduced elegant range of lighting products called ‘Glamtubes’. Lighting is inarguably the most vital element of interior design. Modern home décor includes tube lights, which are not just linear fixtures for walls but a lighting trendsetter as well. The new range of LED battens comes in six different shapes inspired by six cosmic and heavenly elements and offers a mix of cutting-edge technology and creativity that offers an expression of elegance and sophistication. The Glamtubes range is designed to create a clear differentiation in the market and complement the Home Art Light category by Havells.

As part of the launch, the company is also releasing a new campaign highlighting the product in a stylish, trendsetter and pathbreaking avatar, which not only changes the perception of LED Battens. It breaks the regular mould wherein Battens are considered as a lighting equipment. Glamtubes from Havells Lighting goes way further wherein it is not only a functional product it’s also accentuates your walls a glamorous, makeover. And all this has been showcased in an equally clutter breaking communication.

On this occasion, Mr. Prag Bhatnagar, President, Havells India said, “We want to break the barriers when it comes to the “tube light” category by establishing a completely new perspective on LED tube lights. Our new product offering has unique premium designs aesthetic and cutting-edge technology for a better impact of light on our everyday life through features like Flicker-free lights and Glare-free Lights. The Glamtubes range will bring elegance to Indian homes and create an aura of wellbeing and glamour. We are optimistic that the new tube light range will reinforce our position in the premium lighting market while also meeting the changing demands of our new age consumers.”

Speaking on the DVC launch Mr. Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President-Marketing, Havells India “The Glamtubes range will revolutionise the perception of traditional tube lights as it offers an aesthetic change bringing to life the elevated sense of style.

The nomenclature originating from the theme of celestial hypnosis complements the mystical and alluring feeling that is unique to the range. Our latest TVC aims to communicate Glamtubes as an extension of panache that adds to the beauty of modern Indian home décor”.

Preeta Mathur, Creative Head 82.5 Communications, Delhi, – “While being briefed we were shown these LED battens. OMG! The feeling was unanimous: These Glam Tubes are actually so glamorous that they will surely make a fashion statement for those who will put them in their homes. The film intrigues you in the beginning when you see so many glamorous looking people walking towards something and when the penny drops you realise that the Glam Tubes is the pied piper that is bringing all the glamour from across the city, back home with it.”