Lloyd expands its TV portfolio, launches its new range of QLED Google TV for today’s tech savvy generation

Adding to the festive fervour, Lloyd, a leading consumer durable brand from Havells India, announced the launch of the Lloyd QLED Google TV range. Packed with industry-first features and designed to provide an immersive interactive experience, the new series comes equipped with a QLED display and the latest Far Field technology, which helps control the TV via the built-in Google Assistant without the use of a voice-enabled remote.

The new Lloyd QLED Google TV comes with array of features. The Cinematic Experience Is best in class delivers 88% NTSC which can produce 1.7 billion different colours, which enhance true life colour and contrast ratio. The TV is tailored with personalized recommendations by Google based on the user’s viewing behaviour and preferences and is fully loaded with all the latest smart apps. Unlike other Android TVs, this new range offers a separate kid’s mode, helping guide kids to age-appropriate content. With a convenient user interface, the TV is user friendly and easy to navigate. Its in-built Dual Band Wi-Fi enable users to connect high speed internet to watch latest OTT content. Apart from 4 easy to use hotkeys namely including Netflix, Prime video, Google Assistance, YouTube, there is Special Daily Hot key which user can configure as per his choice.

Lloyd has also released an ad campaign to promote its new line of QLED televisions. The ad film is conceptualised to highlight the Far-Field technology with built-in Google Assistant through a humorous narrative by showcasing a 3D-created Macaw having communication with the TV such as to play his movies and show his favourite recipes. The film presents the entire plot in a playful approach while stressing the ease of use with the Far Field voice feature, implying that even a Macaw can easily operate the TV with a voice command.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajesh Rathi, Executive Vice President, Lloyd said, “With the rising OTT consumption, consumers are looking for bigger size TVs with superior aesthetic design and advanced features that can deliver an immersive in-home entertainment experience. Our latest range offers best in class features. We are confident that the new line-up of televisions will strengthen our position in the premium TV segment and will address the evolving needs of new age consumers.”

Commenting on the launch of the new ad film, Mr. Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President-Marketing, Havells India, said “With smart TVs gaining momentous traction in recent times, consumers today are looking for innovative technology to level up their entertainment experience. Our latest advertisement film takes on the hilarious narrative of a talking parrot who controls the TV using voice command. The film beautifully captures the essence of smart home technology by showcasing the use of far-field voice recognition through a creative storyline.”

The product series includes four models — 43UX900D, 55QX900D, 65QX900D and 75QX900D and comes pre-loaded OTT apps including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Sony Liv and Zee5.