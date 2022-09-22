Flipkart Big Billion Days: Avail Heavy Discounts on Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV – Know more

An E-commerce platform, Flipkart is running back with its most awaited, The Big Billion Days Sale. This sale offers exciting deals during the Big Billion Day sale. On the consumer’s demand, this sale will be offering upto 80% off on TV and Appliances with an easy payback option, and many more exciting deals on recently launched Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV models of 50, 55 & 65-inch TV series are also available to purchase in this sale.

The Blaupunkt TV, an audio-visual brand has introduced next-gen high-performance three premium, QLED TV models, with Google TV in India. Packed with fully-loaded features, the TVs will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch and carries 60-Watt dynamic sound output with 4 Inbuilt Speakers. The buyers will be able to purchase these eagerly anticipated TVs on Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Specials with an introductory price starting at Rs 36,999. Blaupunkt TVs were re-launched in India in July 2021 and have seen tremendous success over the past year which resulted in 4.6 ratings out of 5 on Flipkart.

Paving the way for the future of television, Super Plastronics, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, has now launched a new category with a compelling price and elegant designs. The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 36,999/-, the 55-inch TV is priced at just Rs 44,999/- and the 65-inch cost at Rs 62,999/-. Featuring 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Blaupunkt Google TV provides 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home and will transform the living space. It also provides Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on & operate your TV by giving voice commands.

The Blaupunkt Google QLED TV is one step ahead of any other entertainment box, making it easy and hassle-free for consumers to navigate and find their favorite trending movies based upon their viewing habits, and shows with the press of a button. Google TV and its voice assistant feature offer an entirely new user interface that integrates every part of the smart experience onto a single, straightforward home screen. The QLED TV range is the perfect option for consumers because of its tailored suggestions, superior sound system, and best-in-class content viewing experience. Each TV unit has a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. To deliver a gorgeous look, all the models come with Allow stand, Bezel-less, and Airslim design. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, and Google TV with Voice Assistant. The 50 inches and 55 inches come with a brightness of 550 Nits wherein 65-inches come with 600 nits.

These models also come with 2GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, Digital Noise Filter, QLED Panel, Voice-enabled Remote with Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant, Dedicated Shortcut Keys on Remote of Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Google Play and have access to more than 10,000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple Tv, Voot Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.