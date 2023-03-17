The Top 6 Smart Headphones for Audiophiles

Are you an audiophile looking for the best smart headphones on the market? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top 6 smart headphones that offer high-quality sound, advanced features, and a comfortable fit.

Sony WH-1000XM4 – These headphones are equipped with Sony’s industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and have been praised for their sound quality. They also have touch controls and voice assistant compatibility, making them a top choice for audiophiles. PLAYGO BH47 – The PLAYGO BH47 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and also features active noise cancellation for complete isolation. The BH47 comes with a speaker size of 40mm and comfortable ear cups which enable the users to wear them for longer durations. Striving to provide a refreshing audio experience, the BH47 has a battery life of 30 hours while needing 3 hours to charge completely. Connectivity-wise the BH47 supports Bluetooth v5.0 and consists of an AUX cable for wired outputs as well. BH47 also offers multi-point connection which allows users to pair up to two devices simultaneously. Bose QuietComfort 35 II – These headphones have an exceptional noise-cancelling ability and provide a comfortable fit for long periods of use. They also have voice assistant compatibility and Bose’s signature sound quality. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless – These headphones offer a sleek and modern design with noise-cancellation technology and touch controls. They also provide high-quality sound and customizable EQ settings. Jabra Elite 85h – These headphones have a long battery life and impressive noise-cancellation technology. They also have a unique feature that adjusts the sound based on your surroundings, providing a personalized listening experience. Apple AirPods Max – These headphones have a premium design and Apple’s signature ease of use. They offer high-quality sound and noise-cancellation technology, and are compatible with Siri for hands-free control.

Whether you’re listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, these smart headphones are sure to deliver an exceptional audio experience. Choose the one that fits your needs and enjoy a personalized and immersive listening experience.