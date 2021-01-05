Realme has announced the start of its special winter sale event in India which gets off today, January 5, and will last till January 9. During these days, there are going to be offers and discounts on almost its entire range of products in the country save smartphones or other high-end stuff. The offers are going to be available on Realme products bought off the official Realme site as well as retail partners Amazon and Flipkart.

The devices that are part of the Realme winter sale event are as follows, together with the special price those are going to be sold during the tenure of the event.

Realme Watch Basic + Watch Strap Bundle

The smartwatch sells for Rs. 3999 with another Rs. 499 for the strap. However, the smartwatch is currently available for Rs. 500 less if bought from Realme.com, Flipkart, and Myntra. If bought from Realme, you get the added benefit of the strap coming free.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

The earbuds can be bought for Rs. 3499 which is Rs. 500 less than the usual price of Rs. 3999. The pricing is applicable if bought from Realme.com and Amazon.in.

Realme Buds Air Pro

Here too you get Rs. 500 off on the regular price of Rs. 4999 so that you need to pay Rs. 4499 when bought from Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Smart Cam 360-degrees

The smart cam from Realme is now available for Rs. 400 less than the regular price of Rs. 2999 so that you need to pay just Rs. 2599. Retail partners include Amazon and Flipkart apart from Realme.com of course.

Realme Buds Air Neo

Discount is the highest at Rs. 800 for the Buds Air Neo so that you need to pay just Rs. 2199 over the regular price of Rs. 2999.

Realme Buds Q

Here, there is a discount of Rs. 400 for the taking so that you need to fork out just Rs. 1599 for the earbuds, which otherwise costs Rs. 1999. The special pricing is applicable when bought from Flipkart and Myntra, apart from Realme.com.

Realme Band Basic

The fitness tracker is now available for Rs. 200 less so that you need to pay Rs. 1299 with the regular price being Rs. 1499. Retail partners offering the deal include Flipkart and Myntra, apart from Realme.com.

Realme Electric Toothbrush Mid M1

The electric toothbrush is now available for Rs. 200 less than its regular price of Rs. 1499 so that it’s Rs. 1299 that you need to pay during the winter sales event. The deal is available from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Electric Toothbrush Lite N1

The entry-level electric toothbrush was always the more affordable option and is now cheaper by another Rs. 100. That means it’s Rs. 699 that you need to pay instead of the regular price of Rs. 799. You can avail of the deal from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Wireless Earbuds

Realme is offering a discount of Rs. 200 on the regular price of Rs. 1799 so that its Rs. 1599 that you need to pay during the duration of the sale. Retail partners include Flipkart, Myntra, and Flipchart, apart from Realme.com.

Realme Wired Buds 3

The Wired Buds 3 usually costs Rs. 399 and is now cheaper by another Rs. 100 so that the same can now be procured for just Rs. 299.

Realme Tech Backpack

There is a discount worth Rs. 700 for the taking so that the backpack is now available for Rs. 1699, down from its original pricing of Rs. 2399. The deal is only available from Realme.com.

Realme Adventurer Backpack

The backpack is being provided a Rs. 500 price cut so that it now can be bought for Rs. 999, which otherwise costs Rs. 1499. Here too, the special price is applicable only when bought from Realme.com.

So, if you have been looking to buy any of the Realme products, now is the time to hit the Buy button.