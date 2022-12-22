The perfect Christmas gifting guide from vivo

With the onset of Christmas and the winter festive season knocking at our doors, it is time to spread joy and cheer. And what better way to spread happiness than to give your loved ones the perfect smartphone that matches their personality. vivo has prepared the perfect gifting guide for the best smartphone options to choose from and make your friends and family happy.

vivo X80

vivo X80 is one of the best options for Christmas gifting this year. The smartphone offers brilliant camera capabilities, reliable performance and a 4500mAh long-lasting battery with 80W fast-charging support. vivo X80 is powered with industry’s first 50 MP Ultra sensing IMX866 Sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and Pro-Imaging Chip V1+ enabling users to capture those jolly holiday moments perfectly, even during night time. Priced at INR 54,999, vivo X80 is created specially for the gamers and shutterbugs who will appreciate it and would want to flaunt it.

vivo V25 5G

vivo V25 5G with a premium Color Changing design and exquisite camera performance is an ideal gift for your loved ones. At a starting price of INR. 27,999, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and packs a massive 4500mAh battery along with 44W Fast Charge technology and Smart Charging Engine tech to deliver robust and unrivaled smartphone performance. The vivo V25 5G features a 64 MP OIS Night Camera and a 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera for those who prefer trendy design, premium photography features, and best-in-class performance. Making it a more attractive option, with a cashback of up to INR 2,000 with ICICI, SBI CCEMI and other banks.

vivo T1X

vivo T1x is an all-rounder that offers excellent performance and top-level features in a stylish and comfortable design. Powered with Snapdragon 680 processor and 4-layer cooling system and 5000mAh battery, the smartphone provides a smooth and seamless experience. vivo T1X is competitively priced at INR 11,999/ (4GB + 64GB), INR 12,999/- (4GB + 128GB) and INR 14,999/- (6GB + 128GB) making it an attractive gifting option.

vivo T1 5G

Another great option to consider for gifting is the vivo T1 5G which is power packed with Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform, and a 120Hz FHD + Display. It also comes with 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities that brings robust and unmatched smartphone performance. It has a unique 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System and exceptional design with a massive 5000mAh battery and reverse charging capabilities. With a starting price of INR 15,990, it is available in three attractive colors – Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy, and Silky White.

vivo T1 44W

vivo T1 44W brings a massive 5000mAh battery, AMOLED Display and one of the segment’s best 44W FlashCharge with an In-Display Fingerprint sensor. It is priced at a starting price of INR 14,499 for 4 GB + 128 GB, INR 15,999 for 6GB + 128 GB, and INR 17,999 for 8GB + 128 GB and is one of the most suitable gifts for your loved ones.

vivo Y75 5G

vivo Y75 5G is powered by a 7nm 5G chip — the octa-core1 Dimensity 700, FHD + In Cell Display, and 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities to provide robust and unmatched smartphone performance. With an exceptional design, the vivo Y75 5G houses a massive 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charging technology with reverse charging capabilities. The smartphone is priced at INR.21,990 and is available in two vibrant colors — Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy. Additionally, a cashback of up to INR 1,000 with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks.

vivo Y02

vivo Y02 is the brand’s latest offering in its Y series and is powered by MediaTek octa-core processor. Paired with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and featuring a distinctive big camera design, Y02 comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP camera that helps capture everyday moments with ease. Priced at INR 8,999, vivo Y02 is a great option to consider if you are looking for a budget gift.