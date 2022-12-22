Play the perfect Secret Santa this Christmas with Sennheiser

The best gifts are always the ones that make your life more productive. With Christmas just around the corner, here are some of Sennheiser’s best products for true music lovers. They will motivate you in the morning, keep you sane through the working hours, and calm your nerves in the evening after a hectic day. So, this Christmas gift your dear ones Sennheiser’s premium, extraordinary, and comfortable TWS/headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones

Celebrate this Christmas by gifting them the all-new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless that comes built with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Priced at INR 34990, the newly launched headsets are packed with smart, intuitive features that enhance every interaction and an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours. Available in Black and white colour options across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com and Amazon.in.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

This holidy season gift your dear ones a TWS that delivers a surreal audio experience. Designed using high-quality materials and precise workmanship, the earbuds offer a range of technologies and features that take the listening experience to a new level. It also offers a battery life of seven hours – which can be extended to 28 hours using the case, hence no hustle for your father to keep charging the pair of TWS. Retailed at INR 24,990, the Momentum True Wireless 3 is exclusively available in black and graphite colour options.

Sennheiser CX plus and CX TWS

CX and CX plus are excellent audio quality earbuds built to offer a thrilling, high-quality listening experience with the effortless ease of use, and a sleek design for supremely comfortable all-day enjoyment. With audiophile-grade technology and added features like Active Noise Cancellation and transparent hearing, the stellar sound of the new CX Plus True Wireless earphones makes them a perfect wireless companion for everyday listening. The range is ready to keep pace with its long-lasting battery and portable charging case, providing an impressive 24 hours of playback time for CX Plus True Wireless, and 27 hours for the CX True Wireless – and comes with all-day comfort to match. The CX Plus True Wireless is priced at INR 14,990 and CX True Wireless at INR 10,990 in two color variants – Black and White. These products will be available on online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com & Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets in India.