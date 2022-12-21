Best gadgets to gift this Christmas and New Year

It’s that time of the year to indulge your loved ones with the best gifts and we have just made the choice easier for you. Here’s a list of devices that we know will make for the perfect gifts –

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gift twin pack with Wipro 9W LED smart bulb

The Echo Dot is a perfect addition for any family. Alexa not only lets you perform a huge set of functions with just your voice, but you can pair your Echo Dot with a smart bulb and enjoy the ease of hands-free control. Buy this combo on Amazon.in for INR 7,718.

Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device | Now with App controls

Know a die-hard TV-buff? Delight them with a Fire TV Stick Lite. Easy on the pocket and packed full of great features, Fire TV’s fast streaming in full HD and ease of voice navigation with Alexa Voice Remote Lite make for an enjoyable TV-viewing experience. Available on Amazon.in for INR 2,999.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8″ display and adjustable warm light

A perfect gift for avid readers – Kindle gives access to thousands of books on one device. Its glare-free display reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight, and its long battery life ensures you can read for weeks with just a single charge. Buy now on Amazon.in for INR 13,999.

Laptops and Tablets

Fujitsu CH Series Notebook

Designed in Japan, the all-new CH series notebook is powered by Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor with 4 Cores and 8 Threads, and guarantees a smooth user experience, even while handling multiple simultaneous tasks. Users can easily browse the internet and edit photos or videos at the same time. The CH series is equipped with a full-size high-performance keyboard in a compact body. The keys have a spherical cylindrical keytop that comfortably fits the shape of the fingers and a stepped pattern that minimizes the number of mistakes for comfortable text entry.

Price – INR 64,860(IGZO Panel)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Built for the next generation of gaming, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptops comes with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that offers superior gaming performance while delivering the flexibility to seamlessly multitask. Enjoy popular title games the way they were intended with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPU powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd Gen RTX™ architecture—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features. With its new sleek and streamlined design, New sleek and streamlined design, get cooling improvements with features like keyboard air intake across the board for some cool and quiet gaming. The Lenovo IdeaPAd Gaming 3i starts at INR 76,539

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

It is the ultimate entertainment tablet. A thing of beauty, the Yoga Tab 11, makes for a perfect gift for your partner as it comes with a 2K display, Dolby Vision™, ÜV-certified low blue light, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos®. With a stainless steel kickstand, the Yoga Tab 11 promises to be a forever entertainment partner for your loved ones and its compatibility with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 makes it all the more fun and practical for personal use.

The Yoga tab 11 starts at INR 25,999.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

It is the most powerful and premium tablet. A perfect entertainment, gaming, and productivity powerhouse that’s built for use outdoors and indoors, with an all-day battery and bright 12.6″ 2K AMOLED Dolby Vision™ display on the TÜV Rheinland Full Care-certified panel. The Tab comes with a JBL® quad-speaker system across four audio channels, enjoying content from the comfort of your couch with premium audio with Dolby Atmos® technology. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro delivers buttery-smooth visuals on the latest AAA gaming titles thanks to its 120 Hz display refresh rate. Users can experience ultra-fast connectivity with the elite, WiFi 6-certified Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 mobile platform. The Tab P12 Pro costs Rs. 69,999

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a unique dual-tone theme and comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colors with a sleek, eye-catching design. It weighs only 465g and is perfect for on-the-go travelers and students studying in an hybrid learning environment. boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. The resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels makes it ideal for immersive streaming from top OTT platforms by providing cinematic level quality for up to 1080p. The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also among the first in India to support Google Kids Space. The Google Kids Space is a dedicated mode for kids offering content designed to help children discover, create, and grow.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) starts at Rs. 19,999

Personal Audio

Sony WH-1000XM5

The much-awaited successor in Sony’s award-winning 1000X family, offering Sony’s legacy audio quality. It adjusts ambient sound automatically and offers improved noise cancellation for a seamless and superior audio experience. The Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation headphones pack a huge battery life with 30 hours playback on full charge for reliable all-day wireless listening experience and unique speak to chat feature. With Precise Voice Pickup Technology and advanced audio signal processing, make ultra-clear, noise-free calls. Its Speak-to-Chat feature automatically stops the music and lets in ambient sound—handy when you want to keep your headphones on or talk hands-free. The XM5 enables Dolby Atmos® experience and 360 Spatial Sound with BRAVIA XR TVs.

Special Pre-order price: Rs. 26,990

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony newly launched WF-1000XM4 truly wireless headphones take industry-leading noise-cancelling and audio quality to the next level. It’s new Integrated Processor V1 cancels more noise than ever and is huge on performance. It brings together superior call quality and even smarter listening experience with features like Speak-to-Chat, Adaptive Sound Control, intuitive touch control settings, etc. packed in an ergonomic, stable design. WF-1000XM4 now supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC and DSEE Extreme with 360 Reality audio, delivering exceptional sound quality and a truly immersive experience.

Best Buy price: Rs.17,990

Sony WF-LS900N

With Wf-LS900N, you’re always connected to your everyday worlds. The newly launched earbuds are Ultra-small and light, and can be worn comfortably around the clock. Its 5mm drivers reproduce powerful bass and crystal-clear vocals, bringing out the best in all music genres. With optimized ambient sound, noise cancellation, plus Adaptive Sound Control it makes it a perfect device for home or home use. They are ready for LE Audio, a next generation Bluetooth audio that enables ultra-low latency—ideal for gaming. Keeping in mind the environment, Sony has made the earbuds from recycled plastic materials from automobile parts.

Best Buy price: Rs.14,990

Sony WF-C500

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Headphones are light and compact that fits securely in your ears with much ease. Android devices can connect seamlessly with Google Fast Pair technology and the Bluetooth chip provides outstanding listening experience along with Low Latency that makes for an enjoyable viewing too. Its built-in Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) effective upscales and brings back high-frequency elements that add detail and richness to a track. These headphones support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, where listeners can truly experience immersive sounds as if you are at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio.

Best Buy price:Rs.4,499

Sony WI-C100

With up to 25hrs of battery life, the WI-C100 headphones provide high-quality listening. Comfortable and easy to use, these headphones provide peace of mind with a IPX4 Splash resistance design. The WI-C100 drapes over the back of your neck for a stable fit, while the housing follows the contours of the ear for maximum comfort. It brings Clear hands-free call quality thanks thanks to our high-quality built-in microphone

Best Buy price:Rs.1,399

Bluetooth Speakers

Sony SRS-XE200

With the X series make the most of every single moment, and always live your life out loud. It has a Line-Shape Diffuser that helps music reach further, even to the side of the speaker. Carry it anywhere you go with ease, with a portable size and handy carry strap. Enjoy powerful sound pressure and clarity with the X-Balanced Speaker.

Best Buy price: Rs. 9,990

Sony SRS-XB13

The EXTRA BASS compact wireless Bluetooth speaker offers deep and punchy sound. It is equipped with a new Sound Diffusion Processor with DSP technology for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread along with many more features like 16-hour battery life, built-in mic for voice assistants, IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof, and Google Fast Pair brings quick and seamless connectivity.

Best Buy price: Rs. 3,990