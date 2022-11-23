The most awaited sale is now Live: Amazon Black Friday Sale offers exclusive discounts on Westinghouse TV.

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale is here, let’s celebrate the most awaited sale of all time and this is not something you would want to miss out. The popular Black Friday Sale is ongoing and will be live till 25th November 2022. Don’t wait until the sale ends.

The Amazon’s Black Friday Sale, a special 4 days sale, is offering massive discounts on the US-based consumer electronics giant, Westinghouse UHD 4K TVs offering huge discounts on all its Smart and Non-Smart TV models. The budget TVs on the list include the Westinghouse 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV and 4 Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready, 40-inch FHD, 43-inch FHD, and 55-inch UHD and their recently launched 32 HD, 43 UHD, and 50 inch UHD models with this the e-commerce website. Customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and exchange offers.

The all-rounder 32-inch (WH32SP17) Pi Series is the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV, which comes under an umbrella of price range at Rs 7,999/- only. It has 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter and 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound.

The 32 – inch (WH32SP12) HD Ready and 40- inch (WH40SP50) FHD smart Android TV is priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Both the devices are powered by Android which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, and 2 speakers to offer a smooth viewing and sound experience.

The brand has come up with a 30W speaker output in the 43-inch FHD TV (WH43SP99) which has an ultra-thin bezel and is priced at Rs 14,999. The model is powered by Android which comes up with High Dynamic Range, 500 nits brightness, and Surround Sound Technology.

The 43-inches (WH43UD10) UHD/4K model is priced at Rs 19,499/-, 50-inch (WH50UD82) UHD/4K TV which is priced at Rs 25,999/- supports 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is on par with high-end TVs in the market. These models come with HDR10, and Chromecast, to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colors. To provide an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound, both models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies.

A very well-designed UHD 55-inch (WH55UD45) model priced at 27,999/- has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB Rom, and 2 speakers.