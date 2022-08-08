realme announces participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’, and Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’ that offers exciting deals and discounts

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced its participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ sale and Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’ bringing exciting offers and super-saving deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting August 6th to August 10th across Flipkart, Amazon, and on realme.com.
Customers can now avail of many offers that include INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme 9 4G* on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme GT 2*on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 4,000 prepaid discount on realme GT 2 Pro* on Flipkart; INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme GT Neo 3* on Flipkart; and discounts on a number of other smartphones including realme 9i*, realme 9 5G*, realme narzo 50 Pro 5G* along with other smartphones.
Through ‘Big Saving Days’ and ‘Great Freedom Festival’ realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offer for realme smartphones like realme narzo 50 Pro 5G* to highest price offer like realme GT 2 Pro* on Flipkart, Amazon, and realme.com; realme 9i* with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,500 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 5G* (4GB+64GB) with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 5G* (6GB+128GB) with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,500 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 Pro* with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 Pro +* with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme narzo 50 5G* (4GB+64GB) with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com; realme narzo 50 5G* (6GB+128GB) with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com; realme narzo 50 5G* (4GB+128GB) with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com; realme narzo 50 Pro 5G* with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com.
Offers Details:
|Model Name
|Variant
|ASP
|Channel Wise Offer
|realme.com
|Flipkart
|Amazon
|realme 9i*
|All
|INR 13,499
|INR 1,500 Prepaid
|INR 1,500 Prepaid
|NA
|realme 9 4G*
|All
|INR 17,999
|INR 2,000 Prepaid
|INR 2,000 Prepaid
|NA
|realme 9 5G*
|4GB+64GB
|INR 15,999
|INR 1,000 Prepaid
|INR 1,000 Prepaid
|NA
|realme 9 5G*
|6GB+128GB
|INR 17,499
|INR 1,500 Prepaid
|INR 1,500 Prepaid
|NA
|realme 9 Pro*
|All
|INR 18,999
|INR 2,000
|INR 1,000 Prepaid
|NA
|realme 9 Pro+*
|All
|INR 24,999
|INR 2,000
|INR 1,000 Prepaid
|NA
|narzo 50 5G*
|4GB+64GB
|INR 15,999
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|NA
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|narzo 50 5G*
|6GB+128GB
|INR 17,999
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|NA
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|narzo 50 5G*
|4GB+128GB
|INR 16,999
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|NA
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|narzo 50 Pro 5G*
|All
|INR 21,999
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|NA
|INR 1,000 Pricing
|realme GT 2*
|All
|INR 34,999
|INR 3,000 BO
|INR 2,000 Prepaid
|NA
|realme GT 2 PRO*
|All
|INR 49,999
|INR 5,000 BO
|INR 4,000 Prepaid
|NA
|realme GT NEO 3*
|All
|INR 37,999
|INR 3,000 BO
|INR 2,000 Prepaid
|NA