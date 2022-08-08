Home News realme announces participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’, and Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom...

realme announces participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’, and Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’ that offers exciting deals and discounts

By
Alice Jane
-
realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced its participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ sale and Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’ bringing exciting offers and super-saving deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting August 6th  to August 10th across Flipkart, Amazon, and on realme.com.

Customers can now avail of many offers that include INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme 9 4G* on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme GT 2*on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 4,000 prepaid discount on realme GT 2 Pro* on Flipkart; INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme GT Neo 3* on Flipkart; and discounts on a number of other smartphones including realme 9i*, realme 9 5G*, realme narzo 50 Pro 5G* along with other smartphones.

Through ‘Big Saving Days’ and ‘Great Freedom Festival’ realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offer for realme smartphones like realme narzo 50 Pro 5G* to highest price offer like realme GT 2 Pro* on Flipkart, Amazon, and realme.com; realme 9i* with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,500 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 5G* (4GB+64GB) with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 5G* (6GB+128GB) with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,500 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 Pro* with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme 9 Pro +* with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme narzo 50 5G* (4GB+64GB) with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com; realme narzo 50 5G* (6GB+128GB) with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com; realme narzo 50 5G* (4GB+128GB) with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com; realme narzo 50 Pro 5G* with a discount offer of INR 1,000 off on Amazon and realme.com.

Offers Details:

Model Name Variant ASP Channel Wise Offer
realme.com Flipkart Amazon
realme 9i* All INR 13,499 INR 1,500 Prepaid INR 1,500 Prepaid NA
realme 9 4G* All INR 17,999 INR  2,000 Prepaid INR 2,000 Prepaid NA
realme 9 5G* 4GB+64GB INR 15,999 INR 1,000 Prepaid INR 1,000 Prepaid NA
realme 9 5G* 6GB+128GB INR 17,499 INR 1,500 Prepaid INR  1,500 Prepaid NA
realme 9 Pro* All INR 18,999 INR  2,000 INR  1,000 Prepaid NA
realme 9 Pro+* All INR 24,999 INR  2,000 INR  1,000 Prepaid NA
narzo 50 5G* 4GB+64GB INR 15,999 INR  1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing
narzo 50 5G* 6GB+128GB INR 17,999 INR  1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing
narzo 50 5G* 4GB+128GB INR 16,999 INR 1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing
narzo 50 Pro 5G* All INR 21,999 INR 1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing
realme GT 2* All INR 34,999 INR 3,000 BO INR 2,000 Prepaid NA
realme GT 2 PRO* All INR 49,999 INR  5,000 BO INR  4,000 Prepaid NA
realme GT NEO 3* All INR 37,999 INR 3,000 BO INR 2,000 Prepaid NA
Alice Jane
Alice is the senior writer and responsible for managing software and tablets section of PC-Tablet. She is very passionate about Gadgets & Technology and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life. She reviews Gadgets & Applications to tell users about their optimum use to get the most out of in which they've put their time and hard earned money. You can contact her at alice@pc-tablet.com.

