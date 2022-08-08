realme announces participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’, and Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’ that offers exciting deals and discounts

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced its participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ sale and Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’ bringing exciting offers and super-saving deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting August 6th to August 10th across Flipkart, Amazon, and on realme.com.

Offers Details:

Model Name Variant ASP Channel Wise Offer realme.com Flipkart Amazon realme 9i* All INR 13,499 INR 1,500 Prepaid INR 1,500 Prepaid NA realme 9 4G* All INR 17,999 INR 2,000 Prepaid INR 2,000 Prepaid NA realme 9 5G* 4GB+64GB INR 15,999 INR 1,000 Prepaid INR 1,000 Prepaid NA realme 9 5G* 6GB+128GB INR 17,499 INR 1,500 Prepaid INR 1,500 Prepaid NA realme 9 Pro* All INR 18,999 INR 2,000 INR 1,000 Prepaid NA realme 9 Pro+* All INR 24,999 INR 2,000 INR 1,000 Prepaid NA narzo 50 5G* 4GB+64GB INR 15,999 INR 1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing narzo 50 5G* 6GB+128GB INR 17,999 INR 1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing narzo 50 5G* 4GB+128GB INR 16,999 INR 1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing narzo 50 Pro 5G* All INR 21,999 INR 1,000 Pricing NA INR 1,000 Pricing realme GT 2* All INR 34,999 INR 3,000 BO INR 2,000 Prepaid NA realme GT 2 PRO* All INR 49,999 INR 5,000 BO INR 4,000 Prepaid NA realme GT NEO 3* All INR 37,999 INR 3,000 BO INR 2,000 Prepaid NA