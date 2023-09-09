The Latest Picks for Best HP Laptops with i5 Processor and 8GB RAM in 2023

In the ever-evolving world of technology, HP continues to be a reliable brand for laptops. If you’re in the market for a laptop with an i5 processor and 8GB RAM, HP has some compelling options. The HP ENVY 2-in-1 15.6″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop is a top contender, priced at $849.99. It comes with a 256GB SSD and a natural silver finish. Another noteworthy model is the HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop, priced at $919.99. This laptop offers a 512GB SSD and a space blue color option.

For those who prefer a larger display, HP’s 2023 Newest Laptop features a 17.3-inch screen. Although it comes with an Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor, it outperforms the i5-10210U and offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode and is available in natural silver. Another option is the HP Laptop 15-dy2096nr, which has been discontinued but is still worth mentioning. It features a 15.6-inch HD screen, Windows 11 Home, an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

If you’re looking for versatility, the HP EliteBook x360 830 G6 notebook PC is a solid choice. Although the base model comes with an i3 core processor, you can customize it to include an i5 processor and 8GB RAM. This laptop is ideal for both home and office use. HP’s online store also offers a wide range of laptops with 8GB RAM, including options with storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 512GB SSDs.

It’s essential to note that prices and availability are subject to change, so it’s a good idea to check the latest information before making a purchase. Whether you need a laptop for work, gaming, or everyday tasks, HP’s range of i5 laptops with 8GB RAM offers something for everyone. With features like touch-screen capabilities, SSD storage, and the latest Windows operating systems, these laptops are designed to meet the needs of modern users. So, if you’re looking to invest in a new laptop, HP’s i5 models with 8GB RAM are worth considering.