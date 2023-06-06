The highly anticipated motorola razr 40 series is launching in India soon, will be available on Amazon.in and other retail outlets

Motorola, an iconic global brand and India’s best 5G smartphone brand brings the highly anticipated motorola razr 40 series to India. The motorola razr 40 series will soon be available for customers across India on Amazon.in and other retail partners.

The motorola razr 40 promises to be a game-changer with each feature of the smartphone carefully crafted to meet the needs of modern customers seeking a premium smartphone experience amalgamating style and cutting-edge technology.

Sharing his comments, Mr. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Asia-Pacific, Motorola said “Motorola razr 40 series bring the best of foldable technology to life with the perfect fusion of disruptive innovation and bespoke design. We are excited to bring this disruptive smartphone series to customers across India on Amazon.in and other retail partners. This approach will enable us to reach newer, high-affinity audiences and deliver an unparalleled user experience. We are excited about this upcoming launch and look forward to unveiling the motorola razr 40 series in India.”

Sharing his views Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director – Wireless & Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, “We are excited to introduce the highly-anticipated motorola razr 40 series in India for our customers. With its iconic foldable design and powerful features, the motorola razr 40 series promises to redefine the smartphone experience. With this new addition, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the smartphones category, providing customers with a vast selection across price points and an unmatched shopping experience.”

The motorola razr 40 series will be available on Amazon.in, Reliance Digital stores and other leading retail outlets in India. The devices will also be available on motorola.in.

Stay tuned for further updates on the availability and pricing of the motorola razr 40 and razr 40 ultra as we embark on this innovative journey. Prepare to witness a new era in smartphone technology that will redefine the way we communicate, connect, and create.