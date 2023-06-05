GOVO unveils the game-changing GoSurround 950 soundbar

GOVO, an emerging brand in the audio technology segment announces the launch of their latest product, the GOSURROUND 950 Soundbar, representing a cutting-edge addition to the world of audio technology. This remarkable soundbar redefines the way the world perceives home audio experience, elevating home entertainment to unparalleled levels of excellence. With its advanced features and sleek design, it sets an entirely new benchmark for indulging in movies, music, and gaming.

As per an industry report, the Indian consumer speaker market is set to experience a remarkable growth rate, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.38% by 2027. This surge is driven by the strong demand for audio devices in India, fuelled by notable enhancements and innovations while ensuring minimal cost increments. The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Soundbar establishes an impressive benchmark with its elevated design, advanced sound quality, exceptional bass performance, and competitive pricing, catering to the discerning needs of consumers. This soundbar seamlessly integrates V5.0 wireless Bluetooth technology, enabling up to 30 feet of seamless connectivity and 5 x 2.25″ explosive drivers with a peak output of 260 watts.

Commenting on the launch of the GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Soundbar, Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of GOVO said, “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Soundbar, poised to redefine the landscape of home audio. This cutting-edge masterpiece combines impressive sound output, and a sleek aesthetic to deliver an audio experience like no other. With our unwavering dedication to superior audio quality and seamless connectivity options, we enhance the entertainment journey for our valued customers. The launch of the GOSURROUND 950 Soundbar exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional audio solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. This soundbar sets a new standard and redefines the very essence of home audio experience.”

Here are the salient features of the GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Soundbar:

5.1 Channel : The soundbar can provide a theatre-like experience with its wireless and powerful 6.5″ subwoofer and DSP chipset

: The soundbar can provide a theatre-like experience with its wireless and powerful 6.5″ subwoofer and DSP chipset Multiple Connectivity : The soundbar facilitates seamless connectivity to a wide range of devices, effortlessly utilizing HDMI, AUX, USB, and OPT ports

: The soundbar facilitates seamless connectivity to a wide range of devices, effortlessly utilizing HDMI, AUX, USB, and OPT ports Stylish Remote : With its sleek remote control, this soundbar empowers you to effortlessly manage your audio experience. The remote showcases 4 equalizer modes (Movie, News, Music, 3D), along with Bass and Treble controls, granting you full authority over your sound settings

: With its sleek remote control, this soundbar empowers you to effortlessly manage your audio experience. The remote showcases 4 equalizer modes (Movie, News, Music, 3D), along with Bass and Treble controls, granting you full authority over your sound settings Integrated Controls : The soundbar provides convenient control over pairing and music playback through its integrated buttons, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience

: The soundbar provides convenient control over pairing and music playback through its integrated buttons, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience LED Display : The soundbar comes with a sleek and glossy premium finish, further enhanced by an LED display that facilitates effortless navigation

: The soundbar comes with a sleek and glossy premium finish, further enhanced by an LED display that facilitates effortless navigation Wall Mountable: For hassle-free wall mounting, the soundbar includes a wall mount kit and a comprehensive step-by-step installation guide

For hassle-free wall mounting, the soundbar includes a wall mount kit and a comprehensive step-by-step installation guide Dynamic led lights: To give the Soundbar a stylish finish, a LED light runs from bottom to the sides to make it look more appealing

The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 24,999/- and can also be easily purchased from Amazon at an introductory limited-time price of just Rs. 9,499. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour Black.