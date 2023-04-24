The Future is Now: Best Picks for the Most Innovative QLED TVs of 2023″

QLED TVs are at the forefront of this evolution in the world of television technology. QLED TVs are expected to be more advanced than ever in 2023, with cutting-edge capabilities that will completely change how we watch television. These TVs will have unmatched picture quality, outstanding colour accuracy, and cutting-edge capabilities like smart home compatibility.Overall, QLED TVs are predicted to dominate the home entertainment market until the year 2023 and beyond. These TVs will revolutionise the way we watch TV, making it a more immersive and entertaining experience than ever before because of their cutting-edge features, unmatched picture quality, and stylish designs.

The top 5 most innovative QLED TVs of 2023, each with their own unique features that will take your TV viewing experience to the next level.

Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV ₹38,999

With the Blaupunkt Google TV, Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels , you can experience crisp, high-quality images in every frame. The watching experience is engaging and interesting because of its Quantum Dot technology. Additionally, depending on your chosen TV shows and films from across the internet and your viewing tastes, this TV creates a personalised watchlist for you. This TV provides the best possible sound output thanks to its integration of up to 60 W Dolby Atmos speakers with CyberSound Gen 2 technology. Additionally, this TV’s far-field microphone technology enables you to use Google Assistant to control it with ease.

Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV ₹59,999

With a host of cutting-edge features and a gorgeous style, this Mi QLED TV will transform your home entertainment experience. Dolby Vision technology, DTS-HD Audio, and a 96% Screen-to-Body Ratio are all included in one home appliance, providing spectacular pictures, immersive sound, and distraction-free visuals. The Android operating system, Google Assistant, and Chromecast are built into this device.This device supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube.With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, this device can display content in Ultra HD (4K) quality.The sound output of this device is 30 W, providing an immersive audio experience.The refresh rate of this device is 60 Hz, ensuring smooth and fluid video playback.

TOSHIBA M550LP Series 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) ₹46,999

With the Toshiba M550L TV, you may increase the level of participation in your TV-watching and recreational activities. The REGZA Engine 4K PRO CPU in this TV enables you to enjoy excellent performance and eye-catching graphics every day. Additionally, it has Quantum Dot technology and premium Dolby Atmos audio to keep you engrossed in captivating audio-visuals all day long. Additionally, this TV has built-in game and sports modes so you can stream and play games in a way that is incredibly entertaining. Additionally, this TV has a Google voice assistant feature that enables you to control your favourite TV functions and entertainment hands-free.

OnePlus Q1 Series 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) ₹49,999

This device supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube, allowing you to enjoy a wide range of content.With an Android operating system and in-built Google Assistant and Chromecast, this device offers seamless connectivity and easy control options.The ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels ensures stunning visuals and crystal-clear picture quality.The 50 W sound output delivers a powerful audio experience, making it ideal for watching movies or listening to music.With a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this device provides smooth and seamless video playback, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Hisense 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV ₹54,798

The Hisense U7H Quantum LED TV makes it simple to watch and stream your favourite media. Its Hi-View Engine intelligently improves the picture quality in every scene. Its algorithm also builds a neural network that cleverly employs deep learning to optimise images for flexible and excellent viewing. Additionally, thanks to its native refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, up to 4K resolution, and AMD Freesync Premium integration, this TV minimises choppy gaming and broken frames by ensuring smooth, stutter-free performance at virtually any frame rate.