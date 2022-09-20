The best time to buy Nothing Phone (1) is now!

users will be able to get their hands on Nothing Phone (1) at these special festive prices for the very first time. Please keep in mind, this window will be open only for 30 minutes.
Post this, Flipkart’s annual ‘The Big Billion Days’ will run from September 23 till September 30, with a 24-hour early access for the Plus customers.
Meanwhile, we have not stopped improving the user experience on Phone (1). Users will gradually start receiving the next software update, Nothing OS 1.1.4 over the next couple of days.
Price & Availability
Phone (1) will be available at a special festival offer starting INR 28,999:
- 8+128GB: INR 31,999 plus Bank cashback of INR 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 28,999
- 8+256GB: INR 34,999 plus Bank cashback of INR 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 31,999
- 12+256GB: INR 37,999 plus Bank cashback of INR 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 34,999