The all-new vivo T2 with powerful performance goes on sale

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, recently introduced the T2 5G series in India, and today, vivo announced the sale availability of the vivo T2 5G. Available in two vibrant colors – Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave – and in two RAM variants and storage configurations, vivo T2 5G will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart and vivo India e-store, starting April 18, 2023, at 12 am (midnight). The 6GB+128GB is priced at INR 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 20,999 for 8GB+128GB.

Customers can avail an instant discount up to INR 1500 on HDFC and ICICI bank when purchasing a smartphone via Flipkart.

vivo T2 5G packs a fresh color pattern, an aesthetic design, and an ultra-slim, lightweight body, to provide a best-in-class experience in the budget segment. vivo T2 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 chipset to offer a smooth and powerful smartphone experience. With T2 5G, vivo provides a 90 Hz AMOLED display with a 64 MP primary camera with OIS support. The phone features a 16MP HD front camera with face beauty effects capturing vibrant and clear selfies. vivo T2 5G also comes with a micro movie mode and includes 6 built-in vlog templates to cover common everyday video scenarios letting you record your life and tell your story in HD.

vivo T2 5G comes with an all day 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology that helps the smartphone regain power in no time.

vivo T2 5G runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on the latest Android 13 platform and comes with the industry-leading Extended RAM 3.0 technology that increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB.