Tesla Investors Urged to Vote Against Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package and Reincorporation in Texas

Tesla shareholders are currently facing significant decisions regarding the company’s future leadership and corporate structure. At the center of the debate are two critical issues: Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package and the proposed reincorporation of Tesla from Delaware to Texas. Major investors and advocacy groups have voiced strong opposition to both proposals, citing concerns over corporate governance, excessive compensation, and strategic direction.

Opposition to Musk’s Pay Package

A coalition of major pension funds and investment groups has urged Tesla shareholders to reject Elon Musk’s hefty compensation package. Critics argue that the $56 billion pay package, initially approved in 2018, is excessive and misaligned with shareholder interests. The package was designed to incentivize Musk to achieve ambitious growth targets, but opponents claim it has not effectively served its purpose.

Concerns Raised by Investors

Several influential groups, including the City of New York Comptroller’s Office, SOC Investment Group, Amalgamated Bank, and Nordea Asset Management, have expressed their disapproval. These groups argue that the pay package fails to incentivize Musk adequately and highlights the lack of independence within Tesla’s board. They point to Musk’s numerous commitments outside Tesla, such as his involvement with SpaceX, Neuralink, and Twitter, as evidence of his divided attention and potential conflicts of interest​​.

Legal and Ethical Issues

In April, a Delaware court voided the 2018 pay package, deeming it excessive and unfair to Tesla investors. The court criticized the close ties between Musk and Tesla board members, which compromised the board’s independence. Despite this ruling, Tesla’s board has been actively campaigning to reinstate the package, seeking the approval of its large base of retail investors. The board argues that the package is a reward for Musk’s achievements over the past six years, but critics contend that recent performance metrics do not justify such a substantial compensation​.

Proposed Reincorporation in Texas

In addition to the pay package controversy, Tesla shareholders are also voting on a proposal to move the company’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas. This proposal has sparked debate over the strategic benefits and potential risks of such a move.

Arguments for Reincorporation

Proponents of the move argue that Texas offers a more business-friendly environment with lower taxes and fewer regulations. They believe that reincorporation could provide Tesla with greater operational flexibility and financial benefits, which could support the company’s growth and innovation efforts.

Opposition and Concerns

Opponents, however, raise several concerns. They argue that the move could create legal and regulatory uncertainties, potentially impacting Tesla’s operations and shareholder rights. Critics also highlight that the decision appears to be driven by Musk’s personal preferences rather than the best interests of the company and its shareholders. Notably, prominent Tesla investor Leo Koguan has publicly opposed the reincorporation, alongside his disapproval of Musk’s compensation package.

Voting Process and Shareholder Influence

The final decision on both proposals will be determined by shareholder votes at Tesla’s annual meeting, scheduled for June 13. The vote on Musk’s compensation requires a simple majority, excluding shares owned by Musk and his brother, Kimbal Musk. The reincorporation proposal, however, necessitates a majority of all outstanding shares, with any uncast votes counted as “no.”

Influence of Retail and Institutional Investors

Retail investors, who own approximately 30% of Tesla shares, play a crucial role in this vote. Tesla’s board has been actively engaging with these investors to secure their support. On the other hand, institutional investors, holding a larger share of the stock, have been vocal in their opposition to both proposals. Their collective influence could be decisive in the final outcome​​.

The upcoming vote on Elon Musk’s pay package and Tesla’s reincorporation in Texas represents a pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders. The decisions made will have far-reaching implications for Tesla’s governance, strategic direction, and overall corporate integrity. As the voting deadline approaches, shareholders must carefully consider the arguments presented by both proponents and opponents to determine the best path forward for Tesla.