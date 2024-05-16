Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) giant, is undergoing significant workforce reductions, cutting more than 10% of its global staff. This decision follows a series of challenges, including declining sales and internal reorganization efforts led by CEO Elon Musk. The job cuts, which equate to approximately 14,000 positions, are part of Tesla’s strategy to streamline operations and prepare for future growth phases​​.

Tesla Continues to Cut Jobs Amidst Financial Struggles

Tesla Implements Major Job Cuts Globally

Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) giant, is undergoing significant workforce reductions, cutting more than 10% of its global staff. This decision follows a series of challenges, including declining sales and internal reorganization efforts led by CEO Elon Musk. The job cuts, which equate to approximately 14,000 positions, are part of Tesla’s strategy to streamline operations and prepare for future growth phases​​.

Impact on Key Locations: California and Texas

The layoffs are notably impacting Tesla’s operations in California and Texas. Legal filings have revealed that over 6,000 jobs will be eliminated across these states, with 3,332 cuts in California and 2,688 in Texas. These reductions represent about 12% of Tesla’s workforce in Texas, where the company’s headquarters is located​.

Reasons Behind the Layoffs

Elon Musk cited “duplication of roles and job functions” as the primary reason for the layoffs. This reorganization is part of Tesla’s efforts to enhance productivity and reduce costs amidst a challenging economic environment. The company’s recent financial performance has been underwhelming, with a notable drop in vehicle deliveries and a declining stock price​​.

Broader Implications for Tesla

The layoffs are occurring during a turbulent period for Tesla. The company’s stock has fallen significantly, and it faces increased competition from other automakers, particularly in the affordable EV segment. The launch and subsequent issues with the Cybertruck have also drawn criticism, diverting attention from the need to develop lower-priced vehicles to compete in the market​.

Federal Investigation into Waymo

Feds Probe Waymo’s Business Practices

In a separate development, Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company and subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is under federal investigation. The probe focuses on the company’s business practices and potential violations of federal safety standards. The investigation was prompted by several incidents involving Waymo’s autonomous vehicles, including accidents and reports of unsafe driving behavior​​.

Details of the Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been actively looking into Waymo’s operational safety, especially concerning their robotaxi service. The probe seeks to determine if Waymo’s vehicles comply with federal safety regulations and if the company has adequately addressed the reported issues​.

Impact on Waymo’s Operations

Despite the ongoing investigation, Waymo continues to expand its services. The company recently began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta, adding to its growing list of operational cities. Waymo’s spokesperson emphasized that the company is cooperating fully with federal authorities to ensure compliance and improve safety standards​​.