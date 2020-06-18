TCL, the number two TV brand in the US today announced its entry in India with several advanced 8K and 4K smart TV offerings catering to both the mid-range and high-end segment of the market in the country.

TCL X915:

The most premium TV TCL is offering happens to be the 75 inch X915 8K QLED Android TV which boasts of such features as IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. There is a pop-up camera as well and is the first of its kind 8K QLED TV to be available in the country.

Among the other unique aspects of the X915 is its compliance with DCI-P3 colour gamut Quantum Dot Display tech. TCL explained the Quantum Dots to be such that they emit the ‘most finely tuned RMB colours’ upon exposure to light. This in turn produces billions of colours apart from reproducing 100 percent DCI-P3. There is an accompanying Onkyo soundbar with IMAX Enhanced, DTS and Dolby Atmos immersive audio to allow for listening pleasure that matches with the TVs stunning visuals.

According to TCL, the Quantum Dot tech enhances the display lifespan to a max of 60,000 hours as well. The TV also comes with an AI 8K Processor which upscales content to 8K standards, which is necessary considering the dearth of media shot in native 8k resolution. The TV is priced a cool Rs. 2,99,990.

TCL C815:

Among the other TV models TCL introduced in India include the C815 and C715. However, these form part of the company’s 4K QLED offering and also slightly more affordable as well. The C815 range comprises of three screen size options – 55 inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

The C815 too relies on Quantum Dot tech apart from advanced features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The larger 65-inch and 75-inch models also boast of 120 Hz MEMC that ensures fast moving action scenes look a lot crisper and smooth than otherwise.

Coming to price, the C815 range starts at Rs. 69,990 for the 55-inch model while the 65-inch is priced Rs. 99,990. The top-end 75-inch model is priced Rs. 1,49,990.

TCL C715:

As for the C715 range, it comprises of TVs that come in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch display dimensions. Salient features of the C715 range include 4k resolution, support for Quantum Dot display tech along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Tv also comes with a 180degree voice receptor that allows for precise voice recognition.

The C715 range starts at Rs. 45,990 for the 50-inch model, going up to Rs. 55,990, and Rs. 79,990 for the 55-inch and 65-inch models respectively.