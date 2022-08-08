Tata Play’s bold move to helps viewers save on TV bills

Ads

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) today announced new affordable packs for its subscribers.

“Entertainment is a basic human necessity. However, rising prices are forcing people to make a choice between necessities like food & fuel and discretionary spends like entertainment. As the country’s largest content distributor, we take it upon ourselves to make entertainment more affordable.” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play.

The new packs and prices are available to all existing and new customers across India. Subscribers can avail the new Super Saver Packs by visiting their nearest Tata Play dealers or logging on to www.Tataplay.com. Existing subscribers can find the new ‘Super Saver Packs’ under the Manage Packs tab on the Tata Play mobile app.



The Hindi Super Value Pack consists of Star Plus, SET, Colors, Zee TV, Star Gold, Sony Max, Zee Cinema, Colors Cineplex, Aaj Tak, NDTV and 203 other channels for Rs 249 only.

To create awareness about these super saver packs, Tata Play is launching a mass campaign, featuring Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi speaking markets and Madhavan & Priyamani in the South markets.