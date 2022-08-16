Tata Play Binge expands its OTT platform count to 16; adds Planet Marathi, NammaFlix and Chaupal

Ads

Taking viewers a step closer to the heart of regional entertainment, one of India’s leading content distribution platforms, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), brings the best and the largest library of OTT platforms across Indian languages under one roof with the addition of three new OTT platforms– Planet Marathi, Namma Flix, and Chaupal to its Binge offering. With these latest additions, Tata Play Binge now offers 16 OTT platforms in 1 app, strengthening its commitment to offer diverse content across languages catering to the Pan-India audience.

Chaupal, Planet Marathi and Namma Flix will bring stories from the world of Kannada, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Marathi entertainment. The extensive bouquet of content can be enjoyed through large-screen connected devices – Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with the Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website www.TataplayBinge.com

Namma, Flix with a dynamic library that brings the best of Kannada entertainment as a one-stop entertainment hub with movies, series, UGC, and other Kannada content titles like comedies, pranks, stand up and more. Planet Marathi, a Vistas Media Capital Company, will amplify Tata Play Binge’s library by bringing audiences differentiated, standout and national award-winning content, raising industry benchmarks. Chaupal, capturing the Hindi heartland with titles in regional languages like Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi, offers 2000+ hours of streaming with top films and series.

Commenting on the addition of the new partner apps, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Carrying forward Tata Play Binge’s objective of bringing the best of entertainment to viewers, we are proud to partner with Namma Flix, Planet Marathi and Chaupal. The addition of these three new OTT platforms to Binge’s existing partnership with 13 other platforms will enable a wider audience enjoying stories in their own languages. This will significantly boost content discovery and exploration for Indian consumers, making Tata Play Binge the one-stop solution for all OTT entertainment.”

“We are very excited to partner with Tata Play Binge to reach a wider audience base. Our vast content library of retro movies and the latest ones will now be available to the Tata Play Binge viewers. We are also working towards releasing two new movies every month and aspire to launch some web series as well. We believe in increasing our footprint through our partners and are putting in our best efforts to keep Kannadigas across the country entertained,” said Vijayaprakash R – NammaFlix, Founder & CEO.

Commenting on the marquee association, Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi OTT, said, “We are committed to introducing the power of Marathi content to as many viewers as possible. Our exclusivity and forte lies in power of creating content of varied genre, through web series, films, non-fiction content and much more. We have always been the first mover and game changer when it comes to Marathi Industry, and this collaboration is also a step towards the same. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to new users as well as the loyal ones through a new channel. We want to aid discoverability, affordability and accessibility through various mediums and meet our audience in various convenient ways. We are confident we will be able to merge our strength of content with Tata Play’s prowess in distribution to create a robust viewer community.”

Adding to the same, Mr. Sandeep Bansal, Managing Director, Chaupal said, “Chaupal signifies entertainment beyond boundaries, where regional languages and cultures interact, giving a glimpse of Indian panorama. At Chaupal, we always believed in giving a wealth of choice to our subscribers in terms of new content offerings in mother tongues- Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri, to begin with. Since its launch, Chaupal has witnessed huge surge in content consumption on the large screens and connected devices. We are hopeful that the partnership with Tata Play will further boost Chaupal’s engagement and help its content traverse all barriers of region and language. We are thrilled about the collaboration between both the brands.”

Planet Marathi, NammaFlix and Chaupal and join the band of the 13 existing, most popular OTT platforms on Binge like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Subscribers can additionally top up their Binge subscription with Amazon Prime as an add-on at INR 179 per month.