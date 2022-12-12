Take your home cinema experience to a new dimension with Sony’s new HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 soundbars

Take your home cinema experience to a new dimension with Sony’s new...

Sony India today announced its latest range of A Series Home Theatre Systems with HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 soundbars which offers an advanced and revolutionary multi- dimensional sound experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Powered with modern surround sound technology that creates an unbelievable immersive soundscape for any music, film, or game. The soundbar works well with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

Here are the key product highlights:

Premium and sophisticated design that blends anywhere to complement your home Unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Sound field optimisation Technology Powerful sound output of 450W with HT-A5000 and 240W with HT-A3000 Enjoy immersive cinematic surround sound Experience music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution and 360 Reality Audio Pairs best with Sony BRAVIA TVs for the ultimate audio-visual experience with Acoustic Centre Sync Easily connect with Bluetooth and WI-FI and stream your favorite content Voice activation feature for a hassle-free experience with Alexa and Google Assistant Choice of Subwoofer and Optional Rear Speakers

Price and Availability

The new HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 home theatre systems will be available on Amazon.in from 12th December 2022 onwards and all Sony Center, www.shopatsc.com and major electronics stores across India from 14th December 2022 onwards.