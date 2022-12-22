Taiwan Excellence enhances the gaming experience In India with smart and stylish gaming gadgets

Taiwan Excellence (set up by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993) has been committed towards ensuring that the world gets to explore cutting-edge technology from Taiwan. They select and recognize products with an innovative edge every year by strictly evaluating them on the parameters of R&D”, “Design”, “Quality” and “Marketing”. Taiwan Excellence is Taiwan’s proposition to the world on how to live an innovative life. Building on the values of empathy, dependability, excellence, and innovation, Taiwan Excellence highlights domestic products as well as capabilities to paint a creative image for Taiwanese businesses worldwide.

Witnessing the meteoric rise of the gaming industry in India, Taiwan Excellence is focused towards leveraging their tech-prowess to offer the gaming audience with exciting state-of-the-art gadgets which will multiply the overall gaming immersive experience. Some of their key offerings include:

4D Printing Gaming Mouse HEADSHOT by ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. that amplifies the gaming experience. It utilizes 4D printing technology and is the world’s first gaming mouse to feature a customizable structure that also morphs to fit user ergonomics. Gamers don’t just look at gaming as leisure but are interested in an overall immersive experience that allows them to express themselves and also bond with fellow gamers.

MSI, a brand that has rocked the gaming world by recreating the immersive experience with a screen that best matches the curvature of the human eye. MSI’s MPG ARTYMIS 1000R gaming monitor adopts the new 1000R curved surface technology, creating the perfect curvature that’s closer to the viewing angle of the human eye and reducing the eye fatigue caused by long-term use of the screen.

ASUS is bringing us closer to technology while making the internet accessible, with products like ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The technology of these phones takes extraordinary mobile gaming experiences to the next level with the rear matrix display “ROG Vision”, which shows cool animations according to the system events in the device

AORUS, a premium gaming brand powered by GIGABYTE, delivers a full spectrum of high-end gaming products ranging from laptops, motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, SSD, and PSUs, offering the most extreme gaming experiences for enthusiasts!

Today gaming is a vibrant industry in India that exhibited a 40% growth in 2019–20 and generated approx. US$ 1.5 billion in net revenue and expected to exceed US$ 5 billion by 2025. Adding to these blockbuster numbers, the Indian gaming industry even overtook the market in terms of user base that exceeded 300 million. Even investors are closely tracking the boom in the gaming industry and according to a report by All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the gaming sector in India has garnered more than $1.6 billion in investment, in the first nine months of 2021.