Syska Personal Care announces the launch of UT1100 Uniblade Beard Trimmer

Syska Personal Care Appliances, leading name in the personal care grooming segment has announced the launch of the Syska UT1100 Uniblade Beard Trimmer. The new trimmer is designed to provide an all-in-one solution to the trimming, Shaving and Styling demands of men while addressing their aspiration to stay well-groomed. Syska is focused on building its personal care range in an effort to offer consumers quality products at competitive prices.

With the festive season quickly approaching, men have started preparing for the look that is ideal for every occasion. Every occasion calls for a styling companion that makes switching up appearance hassle-free, be it a Diwali party at the office or Bhai Dooj festivities at home. Keeping this in mind, Syska is expanding its portfolio to cater to the evolving demands of consumers and the burgeoning male grooming market by introducing cutting-edge products. The Syska UT1100 Uniblade Beard Trimmer is launched to help men sport a new look every day of this festive season. Featuring an ergonomic design, the trimmer has a flexible, auto-adapt head making it look more premium and providing a comfortable experience while using it.

Commenting on the introduction of the Syska UT1100 Uniblade Beard Trimmer, Mr. Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “With the festive season getting close, men can now achieve a salon-like finish from the comfort of their home. Whether they want a full beard for a casual look, a styled beard for a party look, or stubble for a professional look- the new Syska UT1100 Uniblade Beard Trimmer makes all this and more possible. At Syska, we hope to bring a superior customer experience to every user’s grooming routine and this product is a step in that direction. Committed to delivering the best-in-class products, we believe our trimmer will exceed our customer’s expectations and create a new benchmark for suave looks this festive season.”

Key features of Syska UT1100 Uniblade Beard Trimmer:

Fast Charge & Performance time: With a fast charging Li-Ion battery, it offers 75 minutes of operational time

With a fast charging Li-Ion battery, it offers 75 minutes of operational time Travel lock function: The trimmer’s travel lock feature guards against accidental trimmer running

The trimmer’s travel lock feature guards against accidental trimmer running Washable head and body: Syska trimmer offers IPX-5 water resistance and allows users to clean the trimmer under running water

Syska trimmer offers IPX-5 water resistance and allows users to clean the trimmer under running water Dual blades – The trimmer can do it all, trim, shave and Style. Syska trimmer comes with dual edge Bi-Directional usage blades

The trimmer can do it all, trim, shave and Style. Syska trimmer comes with dual edge Bi-Directional usage blades Auto-adapt Head – The trimmer offers a flexible, auto-adapt head for a smooth and comfortable grooming experience

The Syska UT1100 trimmer is available in two colours Metallic Grey and Military Green. The product package includes a trimmer, three stubble combs (1mm, 3mm and 5mm), a cleaning brush, a USB Cord, a user manual and a warranty card of two years from the date of purchase. The trimmer can be purchased from leading online and retail stores for just INR 1,999/-.