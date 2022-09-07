Syska Polar SW-300 Smartwatch Review – An all rounder smartwatch!

Ads

In the past year or so, the number of smartwatches we have reviewed from the collective brands does not even do justice to the number of new offerings being pumped into the market each month. Syska, a brand synonymous with household electricals has now made their plunge into this aggressive segment and we have their Polar SW-300 smartwatch with us for review.

The USP of the watch is the round dial, metal build, nice silicon straps, SpO2 monitoring, and more. Coming in at a discounted price of INR 3,499, the SW-300 checks most of the boxes.

So should you invest in the Syska SW-300 as your next smartwatch? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.32-inch (360×360 resolution) IPS LCD panel

35+ tracking modes

24/7 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 monitoring

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 10 days battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Syska SW-300 Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

We’ve tried round dial alternatives from other companies in the past, but this Syska model stands out amid a sea of like choices. The watch features a stunning display with a top made of contoured glass that matches the edges. The underneath of the watch, which contains all the sensors, is still plastic while the dial is made of metal. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with high-quality silicone bands and is available in four different colors, which is a nice touch.

Upfront we get a 1.32-inch IPS LCD panel with a 360×360 resolution making the display quite dense. The advantage that LCD brings to the table is in the form of high brightness, wide color range, and power saving in general are all present here as well. The watch gets a dual button setup on the right side, used to wake the display and navigate the menu respectively. The strap quality has been improved here but you still get the quick-release option and the bands are swappable.

Software & Performance

The Syska SW-300 runs on a custom real-time OS (RTOS) by the company. This is essentially a stripped-down version of a standard OS, designed for low-powered devices and seen on other Syska smartwatches. We get access to 35+ fitness modes on this model which are more compared to the SW-200 model.

The setup procedure is simple and needs little effort. Simply download the Syska Sports Fit app from the PlayStore or AppStore and follow the instructions to link the smartwatch. The Sports Fit app includes well-organized menus and data metric points. You may export past data from the app to the Google Fit app for a much more thorough examination. The app gets you to access historical data, which can be exported to the Google Fit app for a much better analysis. There is a 24/7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, stress detection, and more.

In our tests, we discovered that the sleep and heart rate tracking data were largely reliable. The watch accurately recorded the time spent sleeping and even easily picked up on abnormal sleep patterns. The algorithms for heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and SpO2 monitoring have advanced to the point where most of these sensors now have an accuracy level of 98% or higher.

The battery life on the Sysksa SW-300 has been excellent, the advertised figures matched the actual performance and we were able to get about 7 days of use out of the decently sized battery on board. With the calling feature turned on, the watch lasted roughly 3 days in our use. It took us a little over 110 minutes to top up the watch using the supplied magnetic charger.