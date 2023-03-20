Syska Group launches elegant LED track lights

Syska Group, a pioneer in LED lighting technology, has launched its all-new LED track lights. The design of these track lights is aimed at producing a luminous and ambient illumination, which renders them ideal for generating a radiant ambiance in any area or nook. Syska LED has proudly manufactured the LED track lights in India, adhering to the highest standards of quality and innovation.

The lighting industry has undergone a transformation with the advent of LED technology, offering a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to traditional lighting solutions. In the quest for a more sustainable future, LED lighting has emerged as a significant player by reducing carbon emissions and conserving energy resources. At the heart of its mission, Syska LED aims to promote the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable products. As a pioneer in this field, Syska LED has been providing a wide range of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions that cater to the diverse needs of consumers for years. With its latest addition, Syska LED continues to enhance the standard of living by making it more economical and convenient.

Commenting on the launch of the Syska LED track lights, Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “We have always been at the forefront of manufacturing energy-saving lighting solutions, and our latest LED lighting solution has been designed to elevate the standard of lighting. This new product range is an attestation to Syska’s commitment in providing energy-efficient, durable, and versatile lighting option for its consumers. Demonstrating its commitment to innovation and sustainability the Syska LED track lights are an exceptional addition to our lighting range that delivers a cost-effective solution with a lower carbon footprint.”

Some of the key features of the Syska LED track lights include:

Maintenance Friendly : These LED track lights are maintenance friendly, making them easy to clean and maintain.

Long Life: The LED track lights are built to last, providing long-lasting performance that can withstand daily use

Two Way Track System: The LED track lights feature a two-way track system that enables an easy adjustment

Energy Savings: As an energy-efficient lighting solution, Syska track lights contribute to reducing carbon footprint and help in saving on energy costs

These lights come with two application models namely SSK-TRS, which can be directly mounted on the surface, while the application of SSK-TRE has to be mounted on a track. The pricing for various models of TRE and TRS is as follows: the 10W version is priced at INR 1,799/-, the 20W version at INR 2799/-, the 30W version at INR 3999/-, the 40W version at INR 5599/-, and the 50W version at INR 5999/. The products can be purchased from leading retail stores. The LED track lights has a manufacturing warranty period of two years and is available in two colours, Black and White.