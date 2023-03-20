Lenovo’s Smarter Technology Will Transform India in the Techade: Tech World India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, showcased innovative products and solutions to enable India’s leadership in the Techade, at the second edition of its annual property, Tech World India. Several technology industry stalwarts and technocrats came together to deliberate on the theme ‘Smarter Technology is Empowering a Changing World’.

Emphasizing how smarter technology can help shape India in the Techade, Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India said, “The potential for innovation-led growth will be underpinned by smart infrastructure, skilled technology workforce, inclusion and sustainability. Lenovo is excited and committed to shaping India’s growth trajectory with our pocket-to-cloud solutions, local manufacturing and R&D operations, and community-focused initiatives.”

Tech World India saw more than 200 attendees, including government and non-government officials, business and IT decision-makers, as well as consumers passionate about opportunities arising from the accelerating digitization of India. Diverse themes touching upon digital transformation with 5G, smarter India, intelligent computing, smart workplaces, metaverse and the next reality, and inclusiveness in technology were extensively covered by the speakers and panelists.

A lucid conversation with Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrashekar, on Making India Digitally Empowered ignited the great opportunity for India to lead and shape the Techade. G20 Sherpa,Government of India, Amitabh Kant, shared his ideas on the topic, “Smarter India: Delivering the India Promise for Next Techade”. A memorable performance by Grammy award winner – Ricky Kej, marked a fitting conclusion to the Event.

The technology showcase at TechWorld India saw a diverse line-up of Lenovo’s latest devices, solutions, and partnerships at the Experience Zone. Dedicated sections included the ‘World of Think’, ‘Creators Studio’, ‘Gamers Hub’, ‘Ducati Experience Zone’, ‘Next Reality and AR/VR showcase’, Neptune Water Cooling technology, and ‘Security Hub’.