SWOTT Launches TWS ‘AirLit006’ with Smart Soft Touch and Dual Digital Power Display

Indian Smart-Wearable Consumer Brand, SWOTT launches its next highly ergonomic and modish pair of Made in India TWS earbuds — the AirLit006. With the latest in Bluetooth technology, the AirLit boasts high-end features which include Smart Soft Touch Controls, Digital Dual Power Display, Superfast USB-C Charging, and Triple VA compatibility amongst others.

The SWOTT AirLit006 is a pair of lightweight and highly ergonomic TWS earbuds, designed using the finest quality materials for a premium look. Crafted with a unique shape, the earbuds offer a very snug fit, while the stem design adds to the classy look. Complete with skin-friendly and sweat-resistant silicone tips, the SWOTT AirLit is great for those who lead a very active lifestyle. So, whether you are commuting throughout the day, burning out calories at the gym, or working all day from home, the earbuds ensure a very comfortable fit.

Sporting large 10mm drivers, the SWOTT AirLit006 delivers an awesome HiFi Stereo performance for almost every genre of music. From deep bass to extreme highs, the earbuds’ pre-programmed EQ Modes offer the perfect sound. A perfect entertainment accessory for movies, music, or gaming. Supporting the performance is the latest Bluetooth V5.0 chip that can connect instantly to the source while ensuring there’s absolutely no lag or distortion even at longer distances (up to 10m).

The SWOTT AirLit006 can be also used in single bud mode, while the other bud can rest in the charging case rejuvenating itself. Each bud features Smart Soft Touch controls which is a single point of interaction medium between you and your smartphone. You can control the audio volume, attend to voice and video calls, switch between your music tracks, or call any of the three voice assistants Siri, Bixby or Google Assistant (smartphone dependant).

Lastly, the earbuds can keep your entertainment uninterrupted for up to 20 hours with a charging case that delivers 4X top-ups on a full charge. Thanks to the USB-C charging port, the SWOTT AirLit006 can charge at high speeds so you can quickly get on the road without wasting time. A simple 10-minute charge can give you a whopping 100 minutes of playtime. The case also boasts of a Digital Dual Display for battery life wherein you can instantly check out the battery level/status of the charging case as well as individual earbuds.

Pricing and Availability:

The SWOTT AirLIT006 TWS Earbuds are priced at an MRP of INR 2,199, however the company is offering it at an introductory price of INR 999 only. The premium earbuds are available in White and Black colour variants, along with a 6 months warranty on Amazon.in and swottlifestyle.com.