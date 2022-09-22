SWOTT Introduces all new Armor 007 with Unique Bluetooth Calling Feature and 1.69 inches Full Touch Display

SWOTT, an Indian consumer smart-wearable brand has expanded its Smartwatch segment by launching an all new Smartwatch – “Armor 007”. With the launch of this new product, SWOTT will be strengthening its existing portfolio of premium smartwatch line-up.

The newly launched Smartwatch is unique as it is one of the few smartwatches available in the market which comes with “Bluetooth Calling Feature” through which the user can make important calls without pulling out their smartphone thanks to its in-built High-Definition speaker and microphone.

The smartwatch comes with 24 Sports Modes to track your activity and keep you posted and motivated to reach your fitness goal. Realtime Heart Rate tracking, Blood Oxygen Monitoring (SPo2), Stress Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, and Sedentary Alerts ensure that you keep track of your health throughout the day and create your own style statement.

Making sure you are in the best of health, stay fit and active all day, and get all your notifications, alerts, and calls throughout the week is a 300mAh internal battery that keeps the SWOTT Armor 007 powered for up to 7 days.

Armor 007 features a crisp and ultra-vivid 218 PPI 1.69-inch display that peaks at a maximum brightness of 550 nits making it easily readable even in broad daylight

Recently, SWOTT onboarded India’s all-rounder international cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the Brand Ambassador for its Smart Wearables segment.

Pricing and Availability:

The SWOTT Armor 007 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at an MRP of INR 2,490 on Amazon.in and on their website: swottlifestyle.com.