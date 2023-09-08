Surge in Cloud Investments Expected as 80% of Organizations Plan to Increase Spending, Reveals Infosys

In a recent study by Infosys, it was revealed that 80% of organizations are planning to increase their cloud spending in the upcoming year. This comes after a year where 67% of companies already ramped up their investments in cloud technologies. The data underscores the growing reliance on cloud services for organizational growth and transformation. According to the study, cloud used for growth and transformation is three times more important to companies than cloud used for cost-cutting.

The report also highlighted some challenges faced by organizations in their cloud journey. One of the key findings was that only 47% of current cloud commitments are fully utilized. This suggests that there is a vast untapped potential in corporate cloud commitments, amounting to over $300 billion. Moreover, about 50% of companies are struggling to manage their cloud costs effectively. Despite these challenges, the intent to increase cloud spending indicates a strong belief in the benefits and long-term value of cloud adoption.

The study further emphasized that cloud spending is not just about cost optimization but also plays a critical role in driving business transformation. This aligns with the broader industry trend where cloud computing is increasingly seen as a strategic enabler for innovation, scalability, and agility. The Infosys report comes at a time when cloud services are becoming an integral part of business strategies, especially in the wake of the digital transformation accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of increased cloud spending intentions was also corroborated by other industry reports. For instance, Infosys Cloud Radar 2023 indicated similar trends, reinforcing the notion that cloud adoption is not a temporary shift but a long-term strategy. As organizations continue to invest in cloud technologies, it is expected that the market will see new advancements and solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses.

In summary, the Infosys study serves as a significant indicator of the direction in which businesses are moving. With 80% of organizations planning to increase their cloud spending, it is clear that cloud technologies are not just a trend but a fundamental shift in how businesses operate and grow. As companies continue to navigate the complexities of cloud adoption, the focus is likely to shift from mere cost-saving to leveraging cloud for transformative business outcomes.