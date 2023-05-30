HyperX Announces Cloud III Gaming Headset in India

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset during COMPUTEX 2023. The Cloud III gaming headset offers signature comfort and an immersive in-game audio experience with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and lifetime activation of DTS® Headphone:X for accurate 3D audio specialization. Following up on the tremendous success of Cloud II introduced back in 2015, HyperX has improved all aspects of the product to bring the most comfortable and superb sounding gaming headset on the market.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Cloud III, our next generation Cloud gaming headset,” said HyperX. “HyperX Cloud has always stood for the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market and with the Cloud III, we took time to dive deep into what gamers love about Cloud II and enhance every aspect of the new headset. We improved the comfort with new materials and fit. We improved the sound by re-engineering our drivers and tuning. We also improved the communications feature by including a 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter.”

HyperX also revealed HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless designed to provide an enhanced listening experience with utmost comfort. Features include up to 35 hours of battery life, 8mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The buds offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound without external interferences.

The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control and are designed to improve the user experience. More information on the new audio products includes:

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset : HyperX has built its, now legendary, Cloud gaming headset product line on signature HyperX comfort and the attention to detail continues with Cloud III. Equipped with the re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and DTS ® Headphone:X, it also delivers immersive and accurate 3D audio spatialization. HyperX’s acoustic engineering team custom tuned the headset’s drivers for optimal sound and precision. The Cloud III is also designed for extended gaming sessions, thanks to its plush HyperX memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband. The headset includes an ultra-clear 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter that reduces disruptive noise. It also has simple onboard audio and mic controls, and is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The headset features 3.5mm, USB-C, and USB-A connectors and comes with a slim US adapter that provides both USB-C and USB-A connectivity.

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: The Cirro Buds Pro earbuds offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound. The Cirro Buds Pro earbuds also provide an ambient sound mode for users to stay connected to their surroundings, as well as low-latency audio connectivity for mobile gaming. With Bluetooth® 5.2 connectivity, these earbuds provide wireless freedom while offering HyperX durability with an IPX4 water-resistant rating3, and the protective charging case can fully charge the earbuds in just 40 minutes. The earbuds feature three sets of ear tips for a personalized and secure fit and up to 35 hours2 of battery life. The Cirro Buds Pro are available in black, blue and tan colorways.

Availability

The Cloud III Gaming Headset will be available from today ie May 30 for MRP INR. 8,490.