Stuffcool Launches Snap 5000mAh Lighting Port Super Compact Powerbank

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – Snap, a 5000mAh Lightning port powerbank. It’s a different style of powerbank, you “Snap” it on and it starts fast charging in a ‘Snap!’ The Snap has its own lightning connector that fits into the lightning port of an iPhone, Airpods or iPad and charges at 20W PD Power. The Snap is super compact and is almost as wide as an iPhone, making it the perfect companion for a quick juice up of your iPhone. Simply attach the Snap to your iPhone and start fast charging!

PD Fast Charge in a Snap!

The Snap provides 20W of PD output through its lightning port and is capable of fast charging any iPhone 50% in 30 mis! Snap can also charge other lightning enabled devices such as Airpods Pro, Airpods 3rd Gen, iPad 10.2”. The Snap itself can be charged at 18W via the type C port provided and can fast charge itself under 2.5 hours using an 18W charger. Its type C port is only an input port to charge the powerbank and not other devices.

Small, Light and Lightning Fast!

The Snap is only 7cm wide and less than 5cm tall, attaching directly to the lightning port of the iPhone. It’s compact, easy to carry and charges super fast! Its 5000mAh capacity is powerful enough to charge an iPhone 14 Pro 0-90% on a single charge. A new type of powerbank that attaches directly to your iPhone, the Snap doesn’t require any cables to charge your iPhone.

Tech Specs: