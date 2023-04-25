EVM EnMag Pro 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank with Watch & TWS Charging Module launched in India

EVM, a well-known brand for computing and mobility products and owned by Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, has unveiled its latest offering – the EnMag Pro Power Bank. With a 10,000mAh capacity and Magsafe compatibility, this Made in India power bank empowers modern consumers who are always on-the-go, providing them with seamless wireless and PD charging support for their gadgets. EVM also offers a wide range of high-quality IT and telecom products, including internal and external SSDs, RAM, wireless headsets, GAN chargers, and more, catering to the diverse needs of tech enthusiasts.

The newest version of the EVM EnMag Power Bank series boasts an impressive dual wireless output feature that outperforms its predecessor’s single wireless output. This Magsafe Compatible Powerbank comes with a powerful 20W PD Fast Charging and 15W Max Wireless Output that allows users to charge their devices with ease and convenience. The designers at EVM have taken an minimalistic inspired approach in creating this 10,000mAh Power Bank, ensuring that it is not only functional but also stylish and compact enough to fit comfortably in a purse or backpack.

The EVM EnMag Pro Power Bank is a multifunctional device that can be used as a desk charging station or transformed into a portable charging device with its compact and lightweight design. The power bank comes equipped with a leather stand that allows for convenient viewing and usage of your smartphone while being wirelessly charged. This feature makes it an ideal choice for those who need to charge multiple devices at once or want the convenience of using their devices while they are being charged.

One of the standout features of this power bank is its dual QI chip-based wireless output, which enables users to charge two devices at once. This is especially helpful for those who need to keep multiple devices charged while on-the-go. Additionally, the power bank offers a Type-C output, allowing for even faster charging times. The built-in stand adds another level of convenience, allowing users to prop up their device while it charges. Overall, the EVM EnMag Pro Power Bank is a top-of-the-line product that offers a range of impressive features for today’s tech-savvy consumers.

Commenting on the launch of the EnMag Pro, Mr. Ankit Shah, COO of EVM India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the EnMag Pro, the ultimate power bank for the modern lifestyle. With its PD charging capabilities and MagSafe compatibility, the EnMag Pro is designed to keep up with the demands of today’s fast-paced world.”

Features of the EVM EnMag Pro Power Bank:

EVM has always been at the forefront of the Make in India initiative, aligning with the government’s vision of achieving self-reliance and establishing India as a global manufacturing hub. Keeping up with its reputation, EVM has introduced its latest product, the EnMag Pro Power Bank, which is not only fast but also travel-friendly.

Magnetic wireless charging that is both quick and convenient for travel

The EnMag Pro Power Bank comes with a 15W Max Wireless dual output charging capacity, which is compatible with Magsafe compatible iPhones, & wireless enabled watches & TWS. It also boasts of 20W PD fast Charging Output, making it a versatile charging solution for your gadgets. With its compact size and lightweight design, the EnMag Pro Power Bank is the perfect travel buddy.

Smart Protection

Safety is always a top priority, and the EnMag Pro Power Bank is no exception. It is equipped with the most advanced technology to prevent short circuits and electromagnetic field protection, ensuring that your gadgets are protected from damage. Moreover, it is designed to prevent excessive heat discharge, protecting the battery body and preventing overheating.

Ergonomic, Sleek & Stylish Design

The EnMag Pro Power Bank has an ergonomic and sleek design that not only looks attractive but is also portable and lightweight. With a minimalistic aesthetic in mind, EVM has made sure that the EnMag Pro Power Bank is compact and convenient for its users. It is also available in two colors, White & Black.

Unique 2 Year Warranty

EVM EnMag Pro Power Bank comes with a unique 2-year warranty, assuring consumers of the finest after-sales assistance. The after-sales service is also top-notch, with a pick-up and drop-off service available for added convenience. Join the wireless revolution with EVM EnMag Pro Power Bank and enjoy a hassle-free charging experience.

EVM is committed to serving its customers with a wide network of 500+ service locations across the country. Moreover, the company believes in giving back to society and has initiated a noble cause of donating INR 10 to a child cancer fund for every product sold. This gesture reflects the company’s social responsibility and dedication to making a positive impact on the community.

Overall, EVM EnMag series is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a stylish, multifunctional, and reliable charging solution. With its unique features, affordable pricing, and commitment to social responsibility, EVM is undoubtedly leading the way in the Indian market for IT and telecom products.