Stuffcool launches Made In India Dual Type C Port Neo 40W Wall Charger

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – Neo 40, a dual type C port wall charger. The Neo 40 is proudly Made In India. The total output provided by Neo 40 is 40W, it is equipped with PowerDelivery fast charging protocol, making it an ideal solution to fast charge 2 iPhones, iPads or any other iOS device at the same time.

Both type C ports are designed to provide an individual output of PD 20W, providing 40W of total ouput from the charger. The Neo 40 is perfect to fast charge 2 iPhones 50% in 30 mins at the same time! The Neo 40 can also charge 2 iPads or 1 iPad and an iPhone at optimal speeds, all at the same time. The Neo 40 is also compatible for charging Airpods and the latest Apple Watch 7.

The Neo 40 is not only Made In India, but also Made For India. It is BIS Approved and is designed with the right pins to fit into any and every standard wall socket in India. The Neo 40 also packs a 5 layer intelligent Safety Protocol to ensure the safety of your devices connected to it. The Neo 49 is perfect for anyone that needs to charge 2 iOS devices be it iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch or Airpods at the very same time without any compromise on performance.

Tech Specs:

Input: AC100-245V (50-60 Hz) / 1.3A

output: Type-C1 (PD 3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W) Type-C2 (PD 3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W)

total output : Max 40W