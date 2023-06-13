Stepping into the future of Technology with HTC VIVE FOCUS 3 – The Powerful VR Headset and its Dedicated Professional Tools

HTC VIVE, the global leader in premium virtual reality (VR), set a new benchmark for business and consumer VR, bringing 5K resolution and a 120-degree field of view as standard to the new VR headsets – Focus 3.

VIVE Focus 3 – A New Era for Business VR

The new All-In-One VIVE Focus 3 is the ultimate solution for business VR, combining outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio and next level inside-out tracking and controllers.

VIVE Focus 3 is powered by the premium-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform which unlocks staggering performance improvements including twice the CPU and GPU performance and 11x the AI processing compared to its predecessor which powers the original VIVE Focus.

VIVE Focus 3 has 5K resolution with class-leading dual 2.5K displays, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view, for exceptional immersion. The fast-switching display panel uses real RGB subpixels, practically eliminating the screen door effect. The new visuals mean fine details like writing and overall fidelity are dramatically clearer, allowing for software design and user interaction to be more natural.

VIVE Focus 3 delivers superior comfort, with a new strap design, balanced weight distribution, and an intelligently designed curved battery pack which is swappable. VIVE Focus 3’s battery pack can be changed in seconds, allowing you to keep going on a non-stop day. Quick charge gives you 50% battery from just 30 minutes of charging, and an L.E.D indicator lets you know how much power you have left.

Durable and lightweight, the magnesium alloy frame of VIVE Focus 3 is 20% lighter and 500% stronger than traditional plastics. VIVE Focus 3 has a wide range and fine-adjustable Inter Pupillary Distance range, as well as a quick-release button and easily removable magnetic front and rear face gaskets – so it’s quick and effortless to swap in replacements or clean them – especially important on days when there are lots of different users.

VIVE Focus 3 has new open-back speakers featuring a pair of dual drivers, delivering immersive and true-to-life audio. They are contact-free which means users can still maintain environmental awareness while staying immersed in VR. For peace of mind in VR meetings, a special audio privacy setting dramatically reduces the risk of sound being overheard by people nearby.

VIVE Focus 3 uses an AI powered inside-out tracking algorithm for precise tracking, with privacy at the forefront as all tracking data is stored in an encrypted format on the headset. The redesigned controllers are easy and intuitive to use – one of the lightest 6 dof controllers on the market that last for 15 hours on a single charge. Hand tracking support will be released in the future.

Powering VIVE Focus 3 is a specially optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, combined with a copper heat pipe and cooling fan, so that it’s always cool under pressure. Featuring the all-new VIVE Reality System 2.0 which delivers a more streamlined and professional environment.