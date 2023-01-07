Sportsbook Betting App Features to Look Out For

Just about any business or industry worth exploring has its own mobile apps these days. As we have become more used to an online world and the way transactions are carried out, we almost expect to be able to use an app to easily and conveniently go about our day.

One industry that has definitely seen a lot of change in the US over the last few years is sports betting. There was a big decision made in 2018 to essentially hand over legal issues to individual states – and now there seems to be new developments every month. But if you have little experience with sports betting you may need to find out what to look for in a downloadable app. Here are some of the features we like – and you might too.

Promotions and Offers

One of the more marketable features of any sports betting app is the promotions and offers. These are designed by the bookmakers to attract new customers in what has become an incredibly competitive market. New customers are promised free bets, deposit matches, and all kinds of other bonuses if they sign up.

The main thing to know about these offers is that they are completely above board. Some of the bonuses might seem very big and almost too good to be true. But they all come with terms and conditions. So make sure that you take a good look at the requirements before you claim an offer.

Live Streaming

For newcomers, it might seem that all betting sites and apps are the same. It is true that most apps have the same features, betting markets and odds – but it is the small differences and extras that make an app stand out. One of the best extras is the ability to live stream sports action through a betting app.

This won’t be available everywhere, as broadcasters have their own very expensive deals with sports leagues. But if you are able to live stream some sports and events you will find that it can really help with making a more informed selection. If this feature is available, it will usually only require a funded account to view.

Speed of Betting

A fast and responsive app is vital whatever business it is used for. But it seems like it is absolutely crucial when it comes to sports betting. The whole point of a mobile app is that it is far more convenient than the alternative ways to gamble. It would be a shame, therefore, if it didn’t provide a speedy outcome to what you need.

With live betting becoming increasingly popular, that need for speed is even more important. This is where you bet on sports events that have already started. Obviously the odds shift in relation to the action, so timing your bet is key here. Knowing that you can rely on your app to allow you to make your selection when you need to is very important to bettors.

Figure 2 The convenience of a betting app has made life far easier for users

Cash Out

Online sports betting firms are some of the most forward-thinking companies when it comes to new ways to run their business. Utilizing the power of mobile apps is a perfect example of that. But they are constantly coming up with new ways to entice their customers to bet – and to attract more customers at the same time.

One of the most popular new features over the last few years has been allowing account holders to cash out on a bet. This means that a bettor can settle a bet before an event has finished. This could be to take something from a bet that looks like losing. Whatever the reason, it has given even more control to the customers – and apps have made the process even easier.

All in One Place

It is not overstating the situation to say that mobile apps have revolutionized the gambling industry. Moving online obviously changed a lot. But the sheer convenience of an app has allowed millions more customers to register for something they may not have known much about before.

Having everything in one place – especially if the app offers online casino gaming as well as sports betting – has increased the potential demographic. All app developers could use the best betting apps as an inspiration for increasing their own profits.