SpaceX Rocket Launches 22 Satellites from California Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roared into the sky from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California on Thursday night, successfully carrying 22 satellites into orbit. The launch marked another step forward in the company’s ambitious efforts to expand its Starlink internet constellation.

Key Highlights:

Launch time: 8:11 p.m. PST (0411 GMT on Feb. 23)

Rocket: Reusable Falcon 9

Payload: 22 Starlink broadband satellites

Milestone: This launch tied SpaceX’s rocket-reuse record. The Falcon 9 first stage has now flown 19 missions.

Launch and Landing Success

The two-stage Falcon 9 lifted off smoothly, its nine Merlin engines creating a brilliant display of light as it ascended. Approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth, landing precisely on the SpaceX drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean.

The rocket’s upper stage continued its journey, deploying the 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit roughly 62 minutes after launch. These satellites will join the thousands of others already providing the Starlink internet service.

SpaceX Milestones

The launch was the 17th of 2024 for SpaceX and achieved another significant milestone for the company. The first stage of this particular Falcon 9 tied SpaceX’s reuse record of 19 flights. It further demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to reusability as a means of reducing launch costs.

The successful mission also comes on the heels of SpaceX’s 300th overall successful Falcon 9 launch earlier this week.

The Starlink Constellation

SpaceX’s Starlink megaconstellation is designed to provide high-speed internet access across the globe, particularly in underserved or remote areas. The company has launched thousands of Starlink satellites to date and continues to expand the network. Thursday’s launch further strengthens SpaceX’s position as a major player in the satellite internet market.

