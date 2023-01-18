Sony redefines standard Zoom lens with launch of ultra-wide FE 20-70mm F4 G

Sony is redefining the standard zoom category of lenses with the introduction of the FE 20-70mm F4 G (model – SEL2070G) that boasts an ultra-wide 20-70 mm zoom range in a remarkably compact, lightweight full-frame lens, with a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range. With impressive G LensTM image quality, high speed accuracy and tracking AF and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability, this new lens is designed for a wide range of creators. The FE 20-70mm F4 G is the perfect choice for a variety of content capture like vlogging and movie production through to still shots of portraits and landscapes.
Here are the key product highlights:
- Compact and lightweight new standard zoom covers ultra-wide 20-70 mm
- Outstanding image quality consistent with the G Lens logo
- Maximises camera AF performance for stills and video
- Video performance designed for refined imagery
- High-level operability and reliability for any environment
Pricing and Availability:
The FE 20-70mm F4 G will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 2nd Feb 2023 onwards.
|Model
|Best Buy (in Rs.)
|Availability
|FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens
|124,990/-
|2nd Feb 2023 onwards.