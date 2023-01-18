Sony redefines standard Zoom lens with launch of ultra-wide FE 20-70mm F4 G

Sony is redefining the standard zoom category of lenses with the introduction of the FE 20-70mm F4 G (model – SEL2070G) that boasts an ultra-wide 20-70 mm zoom range in a remarkably compact, lightweight full-frame lens, with a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range. With impressive G LensTM image quality, high speed accuracy and tracking AF and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability, this new lens is designed for a wide range of creators. The FE 20-70mm F4 G is the perfect choice for a variety of content capture like vlogging and movie production through to still shots of portraits and landscapes.

Here are the key product highlights:

Compact and lightweight new standard zoom covers ultra-wide 20-70 mm​ Outstanding image quality consistent with the G Lens logo Maximises camera AF performance for stills and video Video performance designed for refined imagery High-level operability and reliability for any environment

Pricing and Availability:

The FE 20-70mm F4 G will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 2nd Feb 2023 onwards.