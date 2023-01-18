Home News Sony redefines standard Zoom lens with launch of ultra-wide FE 20-70mm F4...

Sony redefines standard Zoom lens with launch of ultra-wide FE 20-70mm F4 G

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Sony is redefining the standard zoom category of lenses with the introduction of the FE 20-70mm F4 G (model – SEL2070G) that boasts an ultra-wide 20-70 mm zoom range in a remarkably compact, lightweight full-frame lens, with a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range. With impressive G LensTM image quality, high speed accuracy and tracking AF and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability, this new lens is designed for a wide range of creators. The FE 20-70mm F4 G is the perfect choice for a variety of content capture like vlogging and movie production through to still shots of portraits and landscapes.

Here are the key product highlights:

  1. Compact and lightweight new standard zoom covers ultra-wide 20-70 mm​
  2. Outstanding image quality consistent with the G Lens logo
  3. Maximises camera AF performance for stills and video
  4. Video performance designed for refined imagery
  5. High-level operability and reliability for any environment

Pricing and Availability:

The FE 20-70mm F4 G will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 2nd Feb 2023 onwards.

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability
FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens 124,990/- 2nd Feb 2023 onwards.
Previous articlePanasonic strengthens its home appliance portfolio in India; launches new range of Prime Convertible Refrigerators
Next articleSennheiser announces massive discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR