Amazfit Reveals The Amazfit Falcon, A Premium Multi-Sport Gps Watch, Pre Order available on the Official store

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has partnered with adidas Runtastic, an award-winning digital health partner, to deliver unmatchable inspiration for the wide globe athletic community through industry-leading exercise tracking and sharing.

Features a new AI-based Training Coach called the Zepp Coach

Durable enough to pass 15 military-grade tests.

The watch has a 1.28-in HD AMOLED display

An overall 150 sports models in total

Amazfit Falcon smartwatch has up to 14 days of battery life with typical use

Amazfit Falcon designed with military-grade materials, is built for extreme toil. The unibody

titanium case is resistant to most materials, making it perfect for underwater activities or harsh

environments. The huge 1.28’’ AMOLED HD screen is made with strong sapphire crystal glass

with a round dial that unpacks many new exciting features. The 500 mAh battery has enough

power to keep you charged for up to 14 Days for typical usage.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Falcon is currently priced at Rs. 44,999 INR and will be available at Amazfit Website from 3rd Decemeber, 2022. Pre Order available from 1st to 3rd December on the Official store.

AI-powered Guidance for Advanced Training Support

The Amazfit Falcon introduces the new AI-powered Zepp Coach, a self-developed smart coaching algorithm that provides tailored guidance based on the user’s physical characteristics and level of exercise experience, assisting them in scientifically improving their sports performance and developing better fitness habits. To assist users in training properly, the Zepp Coach may identify overtraining and accordingly adjust the intensity of programmed exercise regimens – or even offer a rest day.

Users may also use Bluetooth to link the Amazfit Falcon to professional external workout gadgets like as heart rate belts and cycle power metres, as well as construct their own customized training templates for a more personalised approach to exercise.

Dedicated Sports Companion for ideal exercise

The Amazfit Falcon’s water-resistance rating of 20 ATM is a first for Amazfit smartwatches, and it has over 150 built-in sports modes, ranging from high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing to the leisurely Golf Swing mode to the Triathlon mode for strong athletes. Sports mode data will remain on-screen for the duration of a user’s activity, removing the need to lift the user’s wrist to wake up the display, and music may be saved on the watch and listened through Bluetooth headphones.

The Amazfit Falcon, as the perfect exercise companion, is as suited to outdoor sports as it is to interior ones. The watch has robust and precise dual-band GPS tracking, compatibility for six satellite positioning systems, and the ability to input route files for real-time navigation via the Zepp App.

When their training is complete, users may share their accomplishments with peers by syncing data to third-party fitness applications such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and the adidas Running app. To get started, visit How to connect adidas Running with Amazfit and follow the steps to complete the account link on the Zepp App, and enjoy joining an online community of sports lovers.

Amazfit’s BioTracker PPGPPG biometric tracking optical sensor technology allows users to accurately monitor a comprehensive range of health and fitness metrics, before generating a detailed activity report in the Zepp App. Friendly to Android and iOS users, the app facilitates smart management of Amazfits devices.

adidas Runtastic is a digital platform that empowers more than 182 million athletes with adaptive guidance and motivation. Its integrated Partner API system enables safe and scalable data transmission, while allowing members to sync select activity data from their smart wearables to the adidas Running app. While also sharing their activity to a global online community. After each workout, users will also receive a customized sports report on the adidas Running app to assist with targeted and effective training improvements.

Exceptional Design Built for Action

The aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody is the pinnacle of robustness and elegance. Its sapphire crystal glass screen is as strong as the body, which is corrosion-resistant and durable enough to pass 15 military-grade tests.