Amazfit Pop 2 Smartwatch launching in India: Sale to begin on Flipkart at 12 Noon

Amazfit, a leading worldwide smart wearables brand, has added the Amazfit Pop 2 to its smartwearables lineup. This latest version of the series has great battery performance, a huge immersive display, a bluetooth calling capability, and a variety of upgraded sports capabilities.

The Amazfit Pop 2 is a Bluetooth-enabled “SmartIndiaKiSmartwatch” that offers the BT calling capabilities.

The smartwatch has a 1.78″ HD AMOLED display, which is rather large.

The watch has a 10-day battery life, 24-hour health monitoring, and 100 distinct sports modes with real-time tracking and analysis.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Pop 2 will be released in India on November 22nd, with a price of 3299Rs available at 12 Noon on Flipkart. On the 23rd, it will be available for purchase on the Amazfit official website for the affordable pricing of 3999Rs. The smartwatch will be available in two colour options: black and pink.

Ultra-long 10-day Battery Life

The Amazfit Pop 2’s battery has a maximum capacity of 270 mAh and can power the device for up to 10 days under normal use. Customers may now experience the smartwatch’s dynamic features in greater comfort.

Manage Phone Calls using Bluetooth

The watch contains a microphone and speaker, allowing you to answer calls on your watch when picking up your phone is inconvenient. Connect the watch to your smartphone through Bluetooth to guarantee that you never miss an important call again.

Advanced Health Support and Monitoring

The Amazfit Pop 2 advanced biosensor can monitor your SpO2 level whether you are engaged in intense mental or physical activity, or simply feeling uneasy during the day, and can start a SpO2 test in as little as 16 seconds for a result. Monitors your heart rate throughout the day, providing you with a more complete picture of your physical condition. Furthermore, the watch will notify you if your heart rate is too high..

Exquisite Fashion Design

The Amazfit Pop 2’s centre frame is made of high-glossy aluminium. The button is made of high-glossy stainless steel, giving it a one-of-a-kind look. The watch is sparkling and stunning. It boasts a modern borderless design with 2.5D curved glass and a large AMOLED screen to match your most fashionable attire.

Bluetooth Voice Assistant

The watch allows you to engage your phone’s AI speech assistant, like as Siri or Google Assistant. You may also use the bluetooth connection between your watch and phone to get responses, create memories, and manage tasks via your watch.

Multiple Sports Features

The Amazfit Pop 2 has over 100 sports modes to select from and can even recognise four frequent activities, such as walking, running, and working out on elliptical and rowing machines, to make training easier. Users can easily access the watch face shop, adjust the watch’s settings, and sync all of your essential health and fitness data to the phone by connecting the Amazfit Pop 2 to the Zepp Active app.