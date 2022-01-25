Sony launched a pair of wireless neckband speakers – the SRS-NB10 and the SRS-NS7 along with a wireless transmitter – the WLA-NS7 in India. The company said the above products are designed to offer an enhanced work-from-home as well as cinema-at-home experience. Among the neckbands, the SRS-NB10 happens to be the more affordable option and will allow users to both listen to music as well as take calls. The SRS-NS7, on the other hand, is the more up-market model and boasts of Dolby Atmos support. It can also be paired with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter to provide for a personal cinematic audio experience.

Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7, and WLA-NS7: Price and Availability in India

The Sony SRS-NB10 is priced at Rs. 11,990 while the SRS-NS7 comes with a sticker price of Rs. 22,990. The Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 5,690.

The Sony SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers and the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is available across all authorized retail outlets throughout India as well as online portals such as Amazon, ShopAtSC, and so on.

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers specifications

The Sony SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker with embedded passive radiators that allow for boosted bass audio. The speakers also come with Precise Voice Pickup Technology that comprises of high-quality directional microphones that are backed by advanced audio signal processing. All of this ensures clear voice calls with the least of echo even in noisy environments, thereby making it well suited for online conferences and hence ideal for working from home.

The Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers also come with touch controls for play and pause, volume rockers, and a microphone mute button. It comes with an IPX4 rating for resistance against sweat and water splashes. Battery life is a commendable 20 hours on a single full charge and can be charged via the USB Type-C port present at the rear. The speakers also come with a quick charging feature, with Sony claiming an hour of playtime can be gained from just 10 mins of charging. Also, with a lightweight and soft feel to it, having it around your neck even for long hours is never a chore.

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers specifications

The Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app offer a cinematic surround sound experience unlike any other currently available. The company also stated the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app is designed to click images of the user’s ears and use the same to offer a personalized listening experience to the user according to the hearing characteristics unique to the user.

Sony is also claiming the new SRS-NS7 is the first wireless neckband speaker in the world to come with Dolby Atmos support. Another highlight of the neckband is the upward-facing X-Balanced Speaker Unit that it comes with, which along with the passive radiator unit for a clear bass effect offers music that can easily mesmerize the senses.

Meanwhile, Sony is also offering the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter that can be paired up with the SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers for an even enhanced listening pleasure. The WLA-NS7 will have to be connected to the TV unit using an optical cable and a USB cable. The SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers, in turn, connect to the wireless transmitter via Bluetooth.

Coming to battery life, it comes to 12 hours of runtime on a single charge, which comes down to five hours if listened to at the max volume setting. The neckband also supports fast charging and can gain an hour of playback time from just 10 mins of charging. Charging is done via a USB Type-C port. Also, similar to the Sony SRS-NB10, the SRS-NS7 neckband too comes with an IPX4 rating that makes it immune to exposure to sweat or water splashes.